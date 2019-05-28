Public decency laws in Saudi Arabia ‘still on hold’: official

You are here

﻿

Dimah Talal Alsharif

Good behavior in public, and why it matters

Saudi Cabinet members approved the regulations last month. (AN photo/ Essam Al-Ghalib)
Aseel Basharaheel
  The implementation of the regulations is still being studied by the concerned authorities
Aseel Basharaheel
JEDDAH: The public decency laws are yet to be enforced, a Ministry of Interior official said on Monday morning, according to SPA’s Twitter account.

Last month, Saudi Cabinet members approved the regulations that aim to uphold the values, principles and identity of Saudi Arabia, simplified in 10 rules on public decency, resulting in fines of up to SR5,000 ($1,333) when violated and doubled when committed again in the same year.

The implementation of the regulations is still being studied by the concerned authorities, the source added. A date will be set and announced for when the laws will be implemented after all procedures to prepare for this are complete.

Many Saudis took to social media to joke that this would mark the return of the religious police. Others, however, felt that the list of actions considered a breach of public decency was vague and hoped to get more information on the punishments and what would warrant a penalty.

Muna AbuSulayman, a Saudi adviser and media personality, told Arab News: “I think that creating a big awareness campaign to define what is and what is not appropriate is needed as some of the regulations are elastic and can depend on interpretation, especially in different regions.”

Bassam Fatiny, a journalist and adviser, spoke about the fines on Ya Hala, a TV program that airs on Rotana Khalijia. He said: “I hope that punishments will match the severity of the offense when it comes to the public decency list. For instance, those who litter would be made by authorities to stand in place of a cleaner for a short while and experience that.”

“I believe that will have more of an impact than financial fines,” he said.

The rules are applicable to anyone who is in public, and everyone is expected to respect the values, customs, traditions and culture of the Kingdom.  Individuals are expected to adhere to the respectful dress code of the Kingdom, and avoid any offensive photographs or phrases that would disrupt public decency.

The list covers graffiti and demolition of public property by writing, painting or similar on the walls of public places, its components or assets, as well as tools of transportation unless authorized by the authorities.

It also covers verbal or physical acts of violence or abuse toward any person in public, and anything that damages or jeopardizes others’ safety.

The interior minister will coordinate with the chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), along with other concerned authorities, to appoint administrative regulators that will enforce the provisions of the law and implementation of penalties.

The minister and the SCTH will also classify the violations and determine corresponding fines that suit the committed offense and it will be issued by the minister himself.

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

