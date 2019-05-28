You are here

Rise in Makkah Grand Mosque's quota of Zamzam water

The General Presidency is exerting all efforts to provide visitors, worshipers and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque with services allowing them to perform their pilgrimage with ease. (SPA)
Updated 28 May 2019
SPA
Rise in Makkah Grand Mosque's quota of Zamzam water

  • The Grand Mosque is being provided with 10,000 new containers of Zamzam water
Updated 28 May 2019
SPA
MAKKAH: Pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque who want to drink the Zamzam water and buy bottled Zamzam water for their families and friends have just received a helping hand.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is providing the Grand Mosque with 10,000 new containers of Zamzam water through its Suqiya Zamzam department. The number of containers provided has reached more than 25,000 daily, along with 650 drinking stations and 216 stainless steel tanks.  

Suqiya is working on distributing 11,570 containers at the mosque, including 6,282 main and 5,288 reserve containers, along with operating fountains and dispensing containers. People are also present to provide the holy water to people with special needs.

The General Presidency is exerting all efforts to provide visitors, worshipers and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque with services allowing them to perform their pilgrimage with ease.

The new containers are known for their high quality; they keep the water temperature cool and cannot be affected by weather conditions. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
Pakistan leader to join OIC Makkah forum

  • King Salman invites 57 members to 14th OIC summit in Makkah.
  • Forum highlights key Saudi role in forging Muslim unity, Pakistani senator says
Updated 28 May 2019
Muhammad Ishtiaq
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

King Salman has invited 57 members of the OIC to attend the summit, the fourth session to be held in the holy city.

The two-day forum will discuss key issues facing the Muslim world, including strengthening unity among Muslim states amid rising tensions in the Arabian Gulf.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

“I hope the Islamic summit will be instrumental in identifying and containing evil conspiracies,” she said.

Pakistan’s former consul general in Jeddah, Rizwan Ul Haq Mahmood, said that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to “bridge the gulf between Islamic countries made it the political leader of the Islamic world.”

The Kingdom “is aiming to revive unity of thought among Muslim states and ensure a unanimous stand on thorny issues,” he said.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council, said the Muslim world has high hopes for the summit’s outcome.

“Saudi services to the Islamic world cannot be ignored,” he said.

King Salman’s invitation to Muslim leaders and scholars is a positive sign for the challenges confronting the Muslim world, Ashrafi said.

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organization after the UN with 57 member states from four continents.

 
 

Topics: Pakistan Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

