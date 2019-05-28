Rise in Makkah Grand Mosque’s quota of Zamzam water

MAKKAH: Pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque who want to drink the Zamzam water and buy bottled Zamzam water for their families and friends have just received a helping hand.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is providing the Grand Mosque with 10,000 new containers of Zamzam water through its Suqiya Zamzam department. The number of containers provided has reached more than 25,000 daily, along with 650 drinking stations and 216 stainless steel tanks.

Suqiya is working on distributing 11,570 containers at the mosque, including 6,282 main and 5,288 reserve containers, along with operating fountains and dispensing containers. People are also present to provide the holy water to people with special needs.

The General Presidency is exerting all efforts to provide visitors, worshipers and pilgrims at the Grand Mosque with services allowing them to perform their pilgrimage with ease.

The new containers are known for their high quality; they keep the water temperature cool and cannot be affected by weather conditions.