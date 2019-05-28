You are here

﻿

Wave of Gulf bank mergers almost over: S&P Global Ratings

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank combined in a three-way merger on May 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
0

  • Smaller scale consolidations could still happen in overbanked countries to ‘help improve banks’ performance and financial stability
DUBAI: The Gulf banking sector may experience fewer mergers and acquisitions, with the remaining pool of lenders seeing limited bases – except for economic reasons – for them to consider consolidation deals.

“Most mergers to date have involved banks with common major shareholders,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report. “As such, the pool of banks with similar ownership is smaller, which will mean fewer M&A from now on unless economic reasons force the issue.”

The rating agency however noted that given the overcapacity of some Gulf banking systems, particularly in the UAE and Oman, smaller scale consolidations could still happen to ‘help improve banks’ performance and financial stability.

In the UAE, there are 49 commercial banks serving a population of about 9 million while 20 banks in Oman serve a population of about 4.7 million.

“The presence of a significant number of banks in these two countries means that smaller players typically have to differentiate by focusing on specific segments like Islamic banking, riskier clients rejected by larger lenders, or by competing on price,” S&P Global Ratings said, which could be enhanced by seeking synergies with other lending institutions.

“Any future M&A would require more aggressive moves by management than those seen in the past. The added hurdles of convincing boards and shareholders, who face the possibility of seeing their assets diluted or losing control, means the next wave of deals may take longer to build than the current one,” it added.

Topics: banking Finance Gulf GCC Banks mergers

Oil mixed as OPEC cuts, US sanctions prop up prices while trade war weighs

Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

Oil mixed as OPEC cuts, US sanctions prop up prices while trade war weighs

  • OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy
  • US sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have tightened markets
Updated 28 May 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as supply cuts, led by producer club OPEC, and US sanctions on fuel exports from Iran and Venezuela supported crude, while concerns about an economic slowdown weighed on the market.
Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.99 at 0637 GMT, down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, from the last session’s close, when they rose 2.1 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.03 per barrel, up 40 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close on Friday. WTI did not trade on Monday due to a US public holiday.
Prices have been supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the start of the year, and by political tensions in the Middle East.
OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy.
Beyond the output cuts, US bank, Citi said, “Geopolitical turmoil across the Middle East ... are likely to encourage financial investors to realign with their bullish physical counterparties.”
In physical oil markets, Middle East crude premiums hit their highest levels in years earlier this month amid falling supply.
Beyond the OPEC cuts, US sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have tightened markets.
“Iran exports remain under pressure as US sanctions bite. This comes as OPEC appears to be heading toward extending the current production cut agreement,” Citi added.
Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, and Washington is ratcheting up sanctions seeking to end Tehran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.
Washington has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports, in a bid to topple the government under President Nicolas Maduro there.
Despite this, markets remain cautious amid an economic slowdown as a result of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.
“We really need to see some strong demand figures, which so far this year has not happened, before we can really start listening to the bulls,” said Matt Stanley, a broker at Starfuels in Dubai.

Topics: Oil energy OPEC iran sanctions

