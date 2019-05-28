You are here

﻿

Turkish military launches operation against militants in northern Iraq

Kurdish fighters hold a position in Faysh Khabur, which lies in Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region near the three-way border between Iraq, Syria and Turkey in this March 29, 2018 photo. (AFP)
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s military launched an operation with commandos, backed by artillery and air strikes, against Kurdish militants in a mountainous area of northern Iraq, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The military action began with artillery and air strikes on Monday afternoon and the operation by commando brigades began at 8 p.m. to “neutralize terrorists and destroy their shelters,” according to a ministry statement.

It said the operation targeted Iraq’s Hakurk region, just across the border from Turkey’s southeastern tip, which also borders Iran. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group is based in northern Iraq, notably in the Qandil region to the south of Hakurk.

Video published by the ministry showed helicopters landing commandos on mountainous terrain. It also shared photos showing shells fired by howitzers and soldiers perched on ridges, surveying hillsides with their rifles.

“The operation, with the support of our attack helicopters, is continuing as planned,” the statement said. The military frequently launches air strikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq but ground operations are less common.

The PKK launched an insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. It is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.

Topics: Turkey Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Sudan protesters begin 2-day strike to press ruling military

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s protest leaders have launched a two-day general strike to press the ruling military to hand over power to a civilian-led authority.
Wajdi Saleh, a negotiator for the protesters, says they resorted to holding the strike after negotiations with the military council became deadlocked over the makeup and leadership of a sovereign council that would run the country in a three-year transition period.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded the protests that led the army to oust President Omar Al-Bashir last month, urged people to show up at work on Tuesday and Wednesday but abstain from any activity.
After the military ousted Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, army generals took over the country. But the protesters remained in the streets, demanding the military hand over power.

Topics: Sudan

