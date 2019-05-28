You are here

Sudan protesters begin 2-day strike to press ruling military

The Sudanese Professionals' Association spearheaded the protests that led the army to oust President Omar Al-Bashir last month.
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s protest leaders have launched a two-day general strike to press the ruling military to hand over power to a civilian-led authority.
Wajdi Saleh, a negotiator for the protesters, says they resorted to holding the strike after negotiations with the military council became deadlocked over the makeup and leadership of a sovereign council that would run the country in a three-year transition period.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded the protests that led the army to oust President Omar Al-Bashir last month, urged people to show up at work on Tuesday and Wednesday but abstain from any activity.
After the military ousted Al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, army generals took over the country. But the protesters remained in the streets, demanding the military hand over power.

Turkish military launches operation against militants in northern Iraq

0

Turkish military launches operation against militants in northern Iraq

  • The military action began with artillery and air strikes on Monday afternoon
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s military launched an operation with commandos, backed by artillery and air strikes, against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.
The military action began with artillery and air strikes on Monday afternoon and the operation by commando brigades began at 8 p.m. to “neutralize terrorists and destroy their shelters” in an area across the border from Turkey’s most southeastern region, the ministry said in a statement.

