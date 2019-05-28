Kushner, Greenblatt to visit Amman, Rabat and Jerusalem to push US peace plan

You are here

Ramzy Baroud

‘Deal of the century’ creates window for Palestinian unity

Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt have departed on a trip to Morocco, Jordan and Israel to push a US peace plan. (Reuters/File Photo)
AFP
  • Kushner is also accompanied by Brian Hook
  • White House official spoke on condition of anonymity
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is heading to the Middle East, the White House said Tuesday, signalling a fresh push on a long promised but yet to be delivered peace plan for the region.
The trip comes amid a flurry of other administration moves to shore up alliances with Arab allies against Iran and the deployment of warships and bombers to the region.
Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the special US representative for Iran, the White House said.
They “will travel from May 27 to May 31 to Rabat, Amman, and Jerusalem,” said a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Trump administration is expected to unveil the plan — after numerous failures by its predecessors — possibly as early as next month, but the Palestinians have already rejected it as heavily biased in favor of Israel.
Washington has yet to commit to an exact timetable with respect to the political aspects of the plan.
Kushner is the chief architect of the proposals and Greenblatt, a longtime Trump lawyer, has served as his right-hand man on the Middle East initiative.
Upon his arrival in the White House more than two years ago, Trump proclaimed his ambition to secure a final accord ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But the odds of his succeeding where every previous US president — Republicans as well as Democrats — have failed appear particularly low.
Palestinians have boycotted the process since Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017.

The US is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the peace plan at a conference in Bahrain June 25-26.
Co-hosts US and Bahrain have billed it as “a pivotal opportunity ... to share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement.”
But Palestinian political leaders say they will boycott it and, on Tuesday, Palestinian business leaders said they won’t go either, raising further questions about the plan’s viability.
“Any economic project without a political solution is selling an illusion,” said Arafat Asfour, chairman of the Palestine Trade Center.
Among those declining an invitation was Bashar Al-Masri, a high profile Palestinian businessman who worked with international partners and in cooperation with the Israelis to invest $1.4 billion in the new Palestinian town of Rawabi.
Kushner, who will join up with Trump in London after going to the Middle East, has promised new ideas to revive a moribund peace process but has refused to talk about a two-state solution, the formula that has long been at the heart of international efforts to achieve peace and also the official US position.

Wife of Iran presidential adviser shot dead at home

Updated 28 May 2019
AP
Wife of Iran presidential adviser shot dead at home

  • Mitra Najafi the second wife of Mohammad Ali Najafi was killed in northern Tehran
  • The victim was killed in her home
Updated 28 May 2019
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: A wife of an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was shot and killed at her home, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Tuesday.
The report said Mitra Najafi — the second wife of Mohammad Ali Najafi, a former reformist mayor of Tehran and a Rouhani confidant — was killed in northern Tehran. The report did not elaborate.
Such gun violence is incredibly rare in Iran, especially in the tony neighborhoods of northern Tehran, home to the country’s political and economic elite.
Another Iranian semi-official news agency, Tasnim, quoted Tehran prosecutor Mohammad Shahriari as saying she was killed by several gunshots, one of which hit her heart. Her body was found in a bedroom on the seventh floor of a residential high-rise in northern Tehran.
Najafi resigned as mayor in 2018, after hard-liners criticized him over a video showing he attended a dance performance by young girls at a school show.
Polygamy is legal in Iran, though some criticized Najafi on social media after he married Mitra Najafi.

Topics: Iran Hassan Rouhani

