You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon receives Israeli response to border demarcation
﻿

Lebanon receives Israeli response to border demarcation

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield, right, who is attempting to mediate a border dispute between Lebanon and Israel, meets with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil at the Lebanese foreign ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Lebanon receives Israeli response to border demarcation

  • Lebanese Foreign Ministry sources said after Satterfield’s meeting with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil that the atmosphere was “positive”
Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: David Satterfield, deputy US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, conveyed Israel’s response to Lebanon regarding negotiations on border demarcation.

Sources at the Lebanese prime minister’s office said negotiations will focus on demarcating the maritime border, and will also tackle disputed points on the Blue Line, a border demarcation published by the UN in June 2000 to determine whether Israel had fully withdrawn from Lebanon. There are 13 disputed points on the Blue Line.

Lebanese Foreign Ministry sources said after Satterfield’s meeting with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil that the atmosphere was “positive.”

They added that the final touches were being put on the form of negotiations and the role of concerned parties, including the UN, Lebanon, Israel and the US. Satterfield also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Lebanon’s presidential media office said President Michel Aoun on Monday discussed with Jan Kubis, the UN special coordinator in Lebanon, the UN’s role “in helping to demarcate the southern Lebanese border.”

Lebanon delivered a proposal to Satterfield stressing its “determination to demarcate the maritime border through the tripartite commission originally formed in April 1996, as was done for the Blue Line after liberation in 2000, which is to be completed by a White Line in the sea.”

Beirut said it rejected “any direct Israeli-Lebanese negotiations,” and “demanded negotiations involving officers from Lebanon, Israel and the United Nations, with the participation of topographic and oil experts. The function of the tripartite committee is to demarcate the maritime line. There is no objection to the participation of American diplomats in the tripartite demarcation, provided that they are neutral.”

The head of the union of workers in the gas and exploration sector in Lebanon, Maroun Al-Khouli, said: “Solving this problem with Israel will establish a significant renaissance in Lebanon’s investment in its oil resources in the maritime economic zone, especially as Lebanon is preparing to begin drilling for oil and gas in blocks 4 and 9 in its territorial waters.”

He added: “This will also help large companies, including American companies, to enter the field of exploration in the second licensing cycle, which will be launched later.”

Topics: Lebanon Israel Beirut

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
0
Middle-East
Israel, Lebanon move to ease tensions after border skirmish

Turkey’s anti-PKK operation begins in Iraq

Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
0

Turkey’s anti-PKK operation begins in Iraq

  • Ankara aims to ‘neutralize terrorists and destroy their shelters’
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
0

ANKARA: Turkey launched a military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq on Monday.

Operation Claw, in the Hakurk region along the Turkish and Iranian borders, was conducted by commandos with air and artillery support.

The aim is to “neutralize terrorists and destroy their shelters,” said Turkey’s Defense Ministry. 

PKK militants mainly enter Turkey through Hakurk, and usually launch offensives during spring and summer.

More than 40,000 people have been killed during the group’s decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi recently visited Ankara and, at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promised further security cooperation.

Mete Sohtaoglu, an Istanbul-based Middle East expert, told Arab News: “This cross-border ground and air operation has support from Baghdad.”

Sohtaoglu said “time will tell” what Tehran’s reaction is to the Turkish operation. “Another aim of the operation is to cut links between the PKK and its Syrian affiliates,” he added.

The PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan recently urged the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to “consider Turkish sensitivities in Syria, with constitutional assurances given within the framework of Syria’s territorial integrity.” Ankara says the SDF is affiliated with the PKK.

Bilgay Duman, coordinator of Iraq studies at the Ankara-based think-tank ORSAM, said Operation Claw is significant in that it was launched on the same day that Iraqi President Barham Salih was in Turkey for a working visit.

The Iraqi government “can’t become very active against the PKK as it doesn’t have any administrative efficiency in the northern territories, but it’s aware of all of Ankara’s sensitivities and concerns,” he told Arab News.

Duman said he expects Turkey to target specific infrastructure, logistical bases and key PKK figures with Baghdad’s support.

“The PKK’s presence in urban areas (in Iraq) like Sinjar and Mahmour is a serious problem to tackle as well,” he added.

Topics: Turkey Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

0
Middle-East
Anti-Kurdish protests in east Syria could endanger US plans
0
Middle-East
Arabs in Syria’s Deir Ezzor protest against ruling Kurdish militia -residents

Latest updates

Lebanon receives Israeli response to border demarcation
0
Turkey’s anti-PKK operation begins in Iraq
0
Saudi Arabia most improved economy for business
0
Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebrated in Jeddah
0
Bupa Arabia provides health insurance cover to 299 orphans
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.