You are here

﻿

Guinea president arrives in Madinah

President of Guinea Professor Alpha Condé being received in Madinah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

Guinea president arrives in Madinah

  • President Condé is in Saudi Arabia to attend key summits convened by King Salman in the holy city of Makkah on Thursday and Friday
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

President of Guinea Professor Alpha Condé arrived in Madinah on Tuesday to visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

At Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Undersecretary of Madinah Region Wahib bin Mohammed Al-Sahli and a number of officials.

President Condé is in Saudi Arabia to attend key summits convened by King Salman in the holy city of Makkah on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead his country’s delegation at the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Makkah on May 31.

Khan is also expected to meet Muslim world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. 

Pakistani Senator Sehar Kamran said the Makkah forum “is taking place at a critical time.”

“Saudi Arabia can play a vital role in forging harmony and unity within the Muslim Ummah, and lead Muslim countries to confront the growing threat of terrorism and militancy in the region,” she said.

Kamran said recent missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, “specifically the evil designs to target the holy sites,” have caused alarm across the Muslim world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Guinea

Related

0
World
Gold rush in Guinea triggers bloodshed
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives dignitaries from Bahrain, Guinea in Makkah

Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

  • Before joining KAPSARC, Al-Turki served as the chief economist and head of research at Jadwa Investment Co. in Riyadh
  • Al-Turki holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh. He earned his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in economics from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, US
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dr. Fahad Al-Turki has been the vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) since 2016.

His responsibilities include interacting with key domestic and international stakeholders in the private, academic and government sectors.

Before joining KAPSARC, Al-Turki served as the chief economist and head of research at Jadwa Investment Co. in Riyadh.

He was also the chair of the Public Funds Board, a board member of the Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain Fund and Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund, in addition to being a member of Jadwa’s executive management committee.

Al-Turki is an independent board member of the General Authority of Statistics board of directors since 2016 and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) since 2018.

He worked as the chief economist specialist at Barclays Investment Bank in Saudi Arabia between 2010 and 2012 and as an economist at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) as well as the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund.

Al-Turki holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from King Saud University in Riyadh. He earned his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in economics from the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, US.

He also attended the SOAMLP Leadership and Advanced Management Program at Said Business School of the University of Oxford in Oxfordshire, UK.

Al-Turki recently headed the Saudi delegation at the T20 Tokyo Summit. As Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2020 G-20 Riyadh Summit, Al-Turki spoke about the importance of the Kingdom’s participation in the discussions. 

“I can assure everybody that the task forces and issues that will be discussed under the Saudi presidency, will be a continuation of the legacy of topics that have been discussed in Germany, Argentina and also in Japan,” he said.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saad bin Muhareb Al-Muhareb, executive head of the Saudi Publishing and Distribution House
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Aqeeli, vice rector at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

Latest updates

Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center
0
Chinese mega-vessel docks at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam port
0
Fake social media accounts spread pro-Iran, anti-Trump messages during 2018 election
0
Gaza's Omari Grand Mosque: A combination of civilizations
0
In Mideast, fasting and Facebook go together, data shows
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.