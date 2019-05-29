Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines and Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHSR) have signed an agreement to provide integrated transport services.
Passengers will benefit from services such as an app to manage travel procedures and direct baggage transfer from HHSR stations to airports.
The agreement will also allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City.
The venue for the signing ceremony was the HHSR station in Jeddah.The agreement was signed by the president of the Saudi Railways Organization, Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, and the general director of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, in the presence of officials from both organizations.
The agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
