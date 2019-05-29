You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services
﻿

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services

1 / 7
The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
2 / 7
The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
3 / 7
The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
4 / 7
5 / 7
The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
6 / 7
The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
7 / 7
The agreement will allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services

  • Passengers will benefit from an app to manage travel procedures and baggage transfer from HHSR stations to airports
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines and Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHSR) have signed an agreement to provide integrated transport services.
Passengers will benefit from services such as an app to manage travel procedures and direct baggage transfer from HHSR stations to airports.
The agreement will also allow the airline to open offices in HHSR stations in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport and King Abdullah Economic City.
The venue for the signing ceremony was the HHSR station in Jeddah.The agreement was signed by the president of the Saudi Railways Organization, Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, and the general director of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, in the presence of officials from both organizations.
The agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Haramain high-speed train Saudia airlines

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport authority gets update on Haramain railway
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudia adds flights from Riyadh to Al-Ula

Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
SPA
0

Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia

  • The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property
Updated 50 min 41 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Minister of Justice and President of Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, has adopted six regulations for the implementation of a decision to abolish the jurisdiction of notaries following a pilot program partially implemented in Riyadh about four months ago.
The decree allows the beneficiaries to carry out documentation operations on real estate in any city with certified notaries, regardless of the location of the property. The decision came after the end of a pilot phase in Riyadh, which has been extended to all regions of the Kingdom. The implementation of the decision to cancel the spatial jurisdiction comes according to specific requirements.
Other requirements state that the deeds should be issued through the comprehensive system of real estate wealth information, and should carry the real estate plot numbers in approved plans.
The approved requirements also stated that the transaction should be for the whole property and not part of it, and that it should be limited to the sale, purchase, gift, mortgage and foreclosure operations, provided that the two parties to the transaction are Saudis, while the decision excluded Makkah and Madinah from spatial jurisdiction cancelation.

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Justice Ministry announces rise in registered lawyers
0
Saudi Arabia
Responsible leadership key to ‘justice, harmony’, Muslim World League chief tells conference at UN

Latest updates

Saudi Arabian Airlines, Haramain High-Speed Railway sign deal on services
0
Justice minister acts to streamline real estate sector in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi food authority seizes 29 tons of food unfit for consumption
0
Eid Season to be launched in Saudi Arabia
0
Mo Salah’s journey to the top a tale of hard work and humility, says father
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.