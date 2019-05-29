Coalition starts an operation against Houthis in Al-Dhale

DUBAI: Arab Coalition started an operation targeting Houthi militants in Al-Dhale province, the organization announced.
“The operation is in accordance with international and humanitarian law, we have taken all precautions to protect the civilians,” the Coalition said.
The Coalition asked the civilians to ravoid the targeted areas.
“The operation in Al-Dhale aims to reduce the capabilities of Houthis to attack. Our efforts against the militia will continue to preserve regional and international peace and stability,” the Coalition added.