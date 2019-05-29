You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members
﻿

Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members

Above, printed profiles of Daesh group members – some of whom have fathered children – which were released by Iraqi authorities in this February 6, 2018 photo. (AFP)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members

  • The figure includes ‘a small percentage’ who had ‘come of age’
  • Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq starting the age of nine
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members to Turkey on Wednesday at Baghdad airport, where they boarded a plane and prepared to fly home, officials from Iraq’s judiciary and UNICEF said.
Representatives of the Iraqi judiciary and the UN agency were present until the children got on the plane. UNICEF Regional Chief of Communications Juliette Touma told Reuters the aircraft had not yet taken off.
An Iraqi judiciary spokesman said the group included several that had “come of age” and been convicted and sentenced for illegally crossing the border. Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq from the age of nine.
“The central investigations court, which is responsible for the terrorism file and foreign suspects, has handed the Turkish side 188 children left behind by Daesh terrorists in Iraq,” said the spokesman, Judge Abdul-Sattar Al-Birqdar, in a statement.
Daesh is known to its detractors as Daesh.
An Iraqi foreign ministry official, a representative of the Turkish embassy in Baghdad and representatives of international organizations including UNICEF were present, Birqdar added.
Reuters reported in March that about 1,100 children of Daesh fighters are caught in the Iraqi justice system. The youngest stay with their mothers in prison, and at least seven children have died because of poor conditions.
Several hundred older children are being prosecuted for offenses ranging from illegally entering Iraq to fighting for Daesh.
Some 185 children aged between nine and 18 have already been convicted and received sentences from a few months to up to 15 years in juvenile detention in Baghdad.
Iraq is conducting trials of thousands of suspected Daesh fighters, including hundreds of foreigners, with many arrested as the group’s strongholds crumbled throughout Iraq.
Baghdad is keen for those who cannot be prosecuted to be sent home, but the issue is legally complicated and politically toxic, and many nations have so far refused to take them.
Iraqi President Barham Salih returned on Wednesday from a brief visit to Turkey where he met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. 

Topics: Daesh Iraq Turkey

Related

0
World
Russia pioneering return of ‘Daesh children’
0
Middle-East
Iraq: Yazidis to accept children of Daesh rape into community

Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt

Updated 29 May 2019
AP
0

Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt

  • Hisham El-Ashmawi was captured last October in the Libyan city of Derna
  • El-Ashmawi served in the Egyptian special forces before his dismissal in 2011
Updated 29 May 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: A prominent Egyptian militant wanted for scores of terror attacks in his country was handed over by Libyan forces loyal to a commander pushing to take the capital of Tripoli and flown back to Egypt on Wednesday.
Egyptian TV networks aired footage of a blindfolded Hisham El-Ashmawi, a former army officer turned militant, landing in Cairo and being taken off a military plane.
El-Ashmawi was captured last October in the Libyan city of Derna, a longtime bastion of Islamic militants, by commander Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army. Haftar’s forces now are battling to take Tripoli, fighting militias allied to a UN-supported government based in the Libyan capital.
El-Ashmawi’s return to Egypt came after a meeting Tuesday between Haftar and Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, in the eastern city of Benghazi, which serves as Haftar’s base.
The handover reflects the close ties between Egypt and Haftar, whose divisive campaign against Tripoli, which started in April, has so far killed over 560 people, mainly combatants but also civilians, and displaced tens of thousands.
Haftar’s forces said on their Facebook page late Tuesday that El-Ashmawi was being returned to his home country. Another Egyptian militant, wanted for attacks in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, was also sent back, according to Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency.
After his capture, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi had called for El-Ashmawi’s extradition so that he can be “held accountable.”
El-Ashmawi served in the Egyptian special forces before his dismissal in 2011 following a military trial in which he was accused of spreading radical Islamic ideas.
After his dismissal, he joined militants in the Sinai Peninsula and helped establish an Al-Qaeda affiliate that later pledged allegiance to the Daesh group. At that point, El-Ashmawi broke up with the newly established Daesh affiliate, choosing to remain loyal to Egyptian militant Ayman Al-Zawahri who succeeded Osama bin Laden as leader of Al-Qaeda’s global terror network.
Egyptian officials say El-Ashmawi subsequently traveled to Syria, the Gaza Strip and Libya to join various militant groups. Libya’s turmoil in the wake of the 2011 toppling and later killing of longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi had enabled the rise of militants there.
In Libya, El-Ashmawi set up the militant Al-Mourabitoun group blamed by Egypt for several attacks in the Western Desert, near the Libyan border. The attacks include a 2017 ambush that killed nearly 30 Christian pilgrims traveling to a remote monastery and an attack on a military checkpoint that killed more than two dozen troops, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press.
Egyptian authorities believe El-Ashmawi also was behind a 2013 attempted assassination in Cairo of Egypt’s then-Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim.
He was sentenced to death in absentia by military courts in at least two cases but will have to be retried following his handover, according to Egyptian officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Topics: Libya Egypt

Related

0
Middle-East
‘Egypt’s most-wanted’ militant captured in Libya
0
Middle-East
El-Sisi wants return of Egypt militant held in Libya

Latest updates

UK PM candidate Johnson to face court over Brexit claims
0
Libyan commander hands over prominent militant to Egypt
0
50 injured as protesters help rebels escape Kashmir siege
0
Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected Daesh members
0
Video: Godzilla takes over the towering Burj Khalifa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.