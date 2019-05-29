You are here

Ford announces strategic partnership with Egypt’s SWVL

Ford and Egyptian mobility company SWVL have signed an MoU that will see them working together to deliver a safe and reliable transportation solution to urban commuters in Egypt’s large cities.
Ford and Egyptian mobility company SWVL have announced a partnership agreement that will see the Ford Transit minibus as the preferred vehicle of choice on SWVL’s routes. 

The agreement will link the Transit with an app-based mass transit system that will enable commuters in Egypt’s major cities to enjoy an affordable alternative to existing transportation services.

The announcement was made in SWVL’s home city of Cairo, where the company has also partnered with Nasser Social Bank and EFG Hermes Bank to offer competitive lending rates to operators looking to adopt the Ford Transit bus as their vehicle of choice. 

“We are thrilled to bring Ford Transit to Egypt, debuting in such a prominent and important role through this partnership with SWVL,” said Achraf El-Boustani, managing director of Ford North Africa. 

Moustafa Kandil, SWVL’s CEO, said: “SWVL was created to help improve people’s lives by revolutionizing the transport scene in Egypt with a smart solution that helps ease the commute.”

We’re proud of the results we’ve achieved in such a short period of time, and the work that Ford has put in to help elevate the levels of service we offer our customers.”

Spanish jewelry and accessories brand Tous has released a new limited-edition collection for Ramadan in Saudi Arabia.

The collection reflects “the modern and young spirit of Tous, thanks to its variety and delicate designs,” a statement said.

The jewelry pieces can be worn for all occasions, such as wedding parties and official holidays, and can be given as gifts to friends and family.

“The collection has retained its revolutionary design, for which Tous is famous. It is one of the most attractive, elegant and splendorous collections, carefully designed in yellow and white gold to add a touch of beauty to every woman who wants to look her fashionable best at all events,” the brand said.

Beginning in 1920, the global jewelry brand is now present in 50 countries with more than 700 stores in cities including Barcelona, Beijing, Mexico City, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid, Miami, Moscow, New York, Paris, Rome, Shanghai and Tokyo.

