Ford announces strategic partnership with Egypt’s SWVL

Ford and Egyptian mobility company SWVL have announced a partnership agreement that will see the Ford Transit minibus as the preferred vehicle of choice on SWVL’s routes.

The agreement will link the Transit with an app-based mass transit system that will enable commuters in Egypt’s major cities to enjoy an affordable alternative to existing transportation services.

The announcement was made in SWVL’s home city of Cairo, where the company has also partnered with Nasser Social Bank and EFG Hermes Bank to offer competitive lending rates to operators looking to adopt the Ford Transit bus as their vehicle of choice.

“We are thrilled to bring Ford Transit to Egypt, debuting in such a prominent and important role through this partnership with SWVL,” said Achraf El-Boustani, managing director of Ford North Africa.

Moustafa Kandil, SWVL’s CEO, said: “SWVL was created to help improve people’s lives by revolutionizing the transport scene in Egypt with a smart solution that helps ease the commute.”

We’re proud of the results we’ve achieved in such a short period of time, and the work that Ford has put in to help elevate the levels of service we offer our customers.”