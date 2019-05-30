You are here

  • Home
  • From sky farms to lab-grown shrimp, Singapore eyes food future
﻿

From sky farms to lab-grown shrimp, Singapore eyes food future

Growing concern: Kale grown in Sustenir Agriculture’s indoor farm is packed for delivery in Singapore. (Reuters)
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

From sky farms to lab-grown shrimp, Singapore eyes food future

  • Race for space as city’s urban farmers and agri-tech firms answer government challenge to ‘grow more with less’
Updated 30 May 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Singapore, the tiny Southeast Asian city-state, is an unlikely place for a farming revolution.
With tiered fish farms, vegetable plots atop office buildings and lab-grown shrimp, the island aims to beef up its own food production and rely less on imports to feed its 5.6 million people.
Singapore produces about 10% of its food but as climate change and population growth threatens global food supplies, it aims to raise that to 30% by 2030 under a plan known as ‘30-by-30’.
The challenge is space.
With only 1% of Singapore’s 724 sq km (280 sq miles) land area devoted to agriculture and production costs higher than the rest of Southeast Asia, the pressure is on new urban farmers to answer the government’s call to “grow more with less.”
“Whenever I talk about food security in Singapore, I tell folks don’t think land — think space. Because you can go upwards and sideways,” said Paul Teng, a professor specializing in agriculture at Nanyang Technological University.
Sustenir Agriculture is one of more than 30 vertical farms in Singapore, which has seen a doubling in so-called sky farms in three years.

 

The hydroponic farm grows non-native varieties like kale, cherry tomatoes and strawberries indoors under artificial lights and sells the produce to local supermarkets and online grocers.
Sustenir raised S$22 million ($16 million) from backers including Singapore state investor Temasek and Australia’s Grok Ventures last year, which will be used for an expansion in Singapore and opening in Hong Kong.
Temasek is also providing funds to Apollo Aquaculture Group which is building a S$70 million highly-automated, eight-story fish farm. Apollo says the new farm will deliver more than a twenty-fold increase in its annual output of 110 tons of fish.
“It is too unpredictable to do things now in the traditional way,” said Apollo CEO Eric Ng, citing problems with algae blooms in recent years that have wiped out farmers’ fish stocks.
Singapore has not given a total pricetag for ‘30-by-30’, first unveiled in March, but it has various funding schemes.
Aside from Temasek, the government has put aside S$144 million for research and development into food, and S$63 million for agriculture firms to use technology to boost productivity.
It also plans to build an 18-hectare (44 acre) agri-food site for indoor plant factories and insect farms by mid-2021.
“Investor interest in urban agriculture is rising as environmental pressures and technology developments catalyze new ways of producing food locally,” said Anuj Maheshwari, a managing director at Temasek who focuses on agri-business.

When I talk about food security, I say, don’t think land — think space. Because you can go upwards and sideways.

’LEAP OF FAITH’
Not everyone is convinced by the focus on high-tech.
Egg farmer William Ho, 53, says the government is putting too much stock in new agri-tech firms with no track record.
“Many of them have failed. That’s why I’m always asking the government why don’t you invest in us old-timers. We are more practical,” he said.A major hurdle for urban farmers, said Teng, are the expensive inputs like technology that puts their products out of reach for many consumers.
One Singapore firm still in its infancy but hoping to reach a mass market is Shiok Meats, which aims to be the world’s first to sell shrimp grown from cells in a lab.
The process, which is harmless to animals, involves cells grown in a nutrient solution in tanks. After four to six weeks, the fluid is siphoned off and leaves behind raw shrimp mince.
Shiok is backed by Henry Soesanto, CEO of Philippines’ Monde Nissin Corp. <IPO-MNI.PS>, which owns British meat substitute firm Quorn.
Shiok co-founder Sandhya Sriram hopes to tap into the enthusiasm for alternative protein that propelled the market value of US-based Beyond Meat to more than $5 billion after its debut this month.
After raising $4.6 million in seed funding this year, Sriram said Shiok Meats plans to sell its product in one or two premium restaurants by late 2020, and by 2030 hopes to produce enough shrimp meat to feed Singapore.
“It (’30-by-30’) is achievable but it depends which part of the food industry they want to take a leap of faith on,” she said. ($1 = 1.3823 Singapore dollars) 

FASTFACTS

1%

Only 1 percent of Singapore’s 724 sq km (280 sq miles) land area is devoted to agriculture.

Related

Special 0
World
Singapore celebrates Ramadan with bazaars and biryani
0
Media
Singapore PM says call to curb online violence ‘effective’

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

Updated 31 May 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay

  • Saudi Arabia is the first in the world to have Apple Pay services provided through a national payment scheme
Updated 31 May 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Mada, the new identity of the Saudi Payment Network, is making great progress in the integration and use of Apple Pay, experts say.

Apple Pay was launched in the Kingdom in February, and the country is the first in the world to have its services provided through a national payment scheme.

Mada has made it easier for local banks to use Apple Pay by providing the necessary infrastructure, according to economist Talat Zaki Hafiz. “From the moment the service was launched, customer desire to use it has increased daily, and the service is supported by 92 percent of Point of Sale devices in retail outlets in the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.

“Undoubtedly the economic impact of using e-payment benefits the customer. Payment is quick and efficient, and it allows the customer to avoid carrying cash.

“The cost of printing money to any government varies from 1 to 3 percent of gross domestic product, so by moving to digital electronic payments, we will reduce costs. Moreover, the more we excel in the e-payment sector, the better for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Hafiz said.

He added that the government was aiming to move from a cash-based society to a non-cash based society as part of Vision 2030, seeking to increase the percentage of e-payments from 18 percent of total transactions in 2016 to 28 percent by 2020, with the grand goal of 70 percent by 2030.

This will result in people having less cash in their pockets, which will help facilitate commerce, track money more easily, combat fraud, theft, corruption and loss, and be good for the environment. 

Apple Pay is an e-payment system built using near-field communication techniques.

Topics: Mada SPAN Vision 2030 electronic payment system Apple Pay cashless society

Related

0
Business & Economy
Apple pay now available on Saudi Arabia travel app Almosafer
0
Saudi Arabia
Apple Pay launched in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Solidifying the Muslim world’s stance on pressing issues
0
Sudanese security orders offices of Qatar-based Al Jazeera tv closed -office director.
0
Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price
0
Indian premier sworn in for historic second term
0
Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.