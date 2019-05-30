You are here

﻿

Philippines announces June 5 as public holiday on Eid Al-Fitr

Muslim women participate in an event in the southern city of Marawi, southern Philippines, on May 23, 2019. Manila has announced June 5 as public holiday on Eid Al-Fitr across the country. (AFP / Noel Celis)
Updated 11 sec ago
Elie Aben
0

Philippines announces June 5 as public holiday on Eid Al-Fitr

  • Dates donated by Saudi Arabia arrives in Manila
Updated 11 sec ago
Elie Aben
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 5 a public holiday in observance of Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Although the Philippines is a largely Catholic country, a proclamation signed by Duterte stated: “The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.”

It said the aim of the decision is “to bring the religious and cultural significance of Eid Al-Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) announced that a shipment of donated dates from Saudi Arabia had arrived at its central office.

A meeting was held to determine the method of distribution, and NCMF Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan gave instructions on how to divide the 1,250 boxes of dates among various regions and provinces. Each box contains 10 packs of dates.

A ceremonial handover of the 60 metric tons of pressed dates, as a gift to the Philippine government and people, was held at the Saudi Embassy in Makati City last Monday.

The Saudi ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, handed over the dates to NCMF representatives and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives from the Saudi Finance Ministry and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) witnessed the handover.

Last year, Saudi Arabia donated the same amount of dates to the Philippine government and Red Cross as a “humanitarian gesture” to the Filipino people. Saudi officials said the dates are an affirmation of the depth of bilateral relations.

 

Topics: Philippines Eid Al-Fitr Ramadan Ramadan2019

Related

0
Pakistan
Over 300 Pakistanis jailed in Malaysia arrive home in time for Eid
Special 0
World
In makeshift homes, Rohingya recall Ramadan in Myanmar

Babies saved from Libya clashes in airlift to Rome

Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

Babies saved from Libya clashes in airlift to Rome

Updated 30 May 2019
AFP
0

ROME: Nearly 150 migrants from East Africa, including 65 minors and 13 babies under one, were rescued from conflict-torn Libya and airlifted to Rome on Thursday by the UN refugee agency.
“Due to the violent clashes and deteriorating security conditions in Tripoli, 149 refugees and vulnerable asylum seekers were evacuated and transferred to Rome,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
Those airlifted to safety — including a two-month-old infant — came from Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia, it said.
“After months spent in desperate conditions in detention centers,” and trapped by renewed fighting in the North African country, many were suffering from malnutrition or needed medical attention, UNHCR said.
“Other evacuation operations are needed,” the UNHCR mission head in Libya, Jean-Paul Cavalieri, was quoted as saying.
“These operations represent a lifeline for refugees, for whom the only way to escape is to entrust their lives to unscrupulous traffickers in order to cross the Mediterranean,” he said.
Earlier this week, 62 people from Syria, Sudan and Somalia were evacuated from Tripoli to the UNHCR Emergency Transit Center in Timisoara, Romania, where they were to receive medical care before going on to Norway.
The UN agency said it was grateful to states that have offered evacuation opportunities, but warned that “at present the number of new detainees is increasing much faster than the number of those being evacuated.”
Nearly 1,000 people have been evacuated from Libya or resettled so far in 2019, while in May alone more than 1,200 people were returned by the Libyan coast guard after being intercepted trying to cross the Mediterranean, it said.
Clashes between rival forces in Libya and heavy bombardments have forced more than 83,000 Libyans to flee their homes since the start of April, according to the UN.
More than 2,400 have also been wounded, while 100,000 people are feared trapped by the clashes raging on the outskirts of Tripoli, according to the World Health Organization.

Related

0
World
Three migrants die of thirst in Niger desert
0
Middle-East
Turkey breaks up smuggling ring that brought thousands of migrants to Europe

Latest updates

Saudi electronic payment system ‘mada’ excels in use of Apple Pay
0
What We Are Reading Today: The Making of a Justice by John Paul Stevens
0
Mahmoud Labib — ‘the barber of presidents’
0
Turkey frees US scientist but tensions remain
0
Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the Philippines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.