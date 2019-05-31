You are here

S&P upgrades Indonesia credit after Widodo election win

Official results last week confirmed Joko Widodo, center, won 55.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2019
AP
S&P upgrades Indonesia credit after Widodo election win

  • The upgrade reflects Indonesia’s strong economic growth prospects
  • The long-term rating was increased to BBB from BBB minus
Updated 31 May 2019
AP
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said Friday it has upgraded Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating following the election of Joko Widodo to a second term as president.
The organization said the upgrade reflects Indonesia’s strong economic growth prospects, which “we expect to remain following the reelection of Joko Widodo recently.”
The long-term rating was increased to BBB from BBB minus and potentially makes it easier for the government to borrow abroad and at lower interest rates.
Official results last week confirmed Widodo won 55.5 percent of the vote in the April 17 election. His opponent Prabowo Subianto has alleged massive fraud but not provided any credible evidence. The Subianto campaign has submitted a Constitutional Court challenge to the election result.
“Although this dispute and isolated pockets of unrest associated with it add some uncertainty to Indonesia’s political settings over the near term, we do not expect it to have a material impact on the long-term policy environment or economic outlook,” S&P said.
Seven people were killed in what police said was orchestrated rioting in the capital Jakarta last week following announcement of the official results.
The ratings agency said Indonesia’s per capital economic growth has averaged 4.1 percent over the past decade compared with an average of 2.2 percent for countries at a similar income level.
Analysts forecast the country, the world’s fourth most populous, to be among the biggest economies by 2030.

  • Sitharaman, 59, will become the most senior woman minister in Modi’s Cabinet and the second woman to head the finance department after late former prime minister Indira Gandhi
  • Sitharaman will take over the Finance Ministry when there is pressure from industry for the government to provide some stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in India’s $2.7 trillion economy
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday surprised markets by naming Nirmala Sitharaman, formerly the country’s defense minister, as the next finance minister at a time when Asia’s third-largest economy is stuttering.
Amit Shah, chief of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was appointed as the minister of home affairs, giving him responsibility for internal security with a control over the federal police.
Regarded as the architect of Modi’s landslide victory in the recently concluded general election, Shah replaces senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh, who will now be defense minister.
Shah had been tipped as a possible candidate for the Finance Ministry in recent days, but the job went to Sitharaman, who has an economics background and was briefly the junior finance minister in Modi’s first term.
Unlike Shah and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who opted out of this government due to ill health, Sitharaman is seen as a political lightweight.

 

Sitharaman, 59, will become the most senior woman minister in Modi’s Cabinet and the second woman to head the finance department after late former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
“It is a big surprise and very unexpected news,” said Yogesh Nagaonkar, founder and chief executive of Rowan Capital Advisers in Mumbai. “The initial expectation of the market from her would be to see how she addresses liquidity concerns. We need to have good liquidity in the market to achieve growth.”
Nagaonkar said the ministry should have gone to Piyush Goyal, a chartered accountant who had stepped into the role twice in the previous government when Jaitley was out sick. Goyal will now be minister of railways and commerce, at a time when trade ties with the US are straining.
Sitharaman will take over the Finance Ministry when there is pressure from industry for the government to provide some stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in India’s $2.7 trillion economy.
The government is already considering rolling out a slew of “big-bang” economic reforms in the first 100 days of Modi’s second term, with a focus on privatization of state assets and relaxation of labor and land rules for businesses, a top official at the government’s main think tank told Reuters.
Modi also named S. Jaishankar, a former foreign affairs secretary, as India’s new external affairs minister. He will take over from Sushma Swaraj, the ruling party’s veteran leader and the previous most senior woman in the Cabinet. She has also stepped aside due to poor health. This is the first time that a diplomat has been appointed as India’s foreign minister.
“It shows that the prime minister is serious about foreign policy, and secondly, that he is entrusting it in the hands of a professional,” Lalit Mansingh, a former foreign secretary, told Reuters.

FACTOID

India’s government is under pressure to provide stimulus to halt a worrying slowdown in its $2.7 trillion economy. The government is already considering rolling out a slew of “big-bang” economic reforms in the first 100 days of Modi’s second term, with a focus on privatization of state assets and relaxation of labor and land rules for businesses.

