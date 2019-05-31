You are here

Arab coalition: Houthis are an 'arm of Iran that threatens Yemen's existence'

Houthi fighters take part in a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (File/ AFP)
RIYADH: The Houthis are an arm of Iran and aim to threaten the existence of Yemen and it neighboring countries, the Arab coalition said Friday. 

Speaking at a joint press confrenece with Saudi Arabia's ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said that Iran is seeking to find a foothold in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait through its arms in Yemen. 

He addded that Iranian intervention in Yemen is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions, and that the “stability of the region” is linked to the stability of Yemen.

Al-Maliki also said a large number of Houthi missiles are supplied by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and Iranian experts are training Houthis in Yemen. 

He said the coalitio is working to ensure maritime security in light of the recent Gulf tanker attacks. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition

IAEA says Iran increased stock piles of nuclear materials

  • UN nuclear watchdog says supplies of heavy water and low enriched uranium still with in nuclear deal limits
  • Report is the first since Iran said it would start enriching more uranium amid heightened tensions with US
LONDON: Iran’s stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water have increased since the start of the year, the UN atomic watchdog said Friday.

The confidential quarterly report by the International Atomic Energy Agency is the first since Tehran announced it had increased low-enriched uranium production.

While the report said Iran is still within the limitations set by the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with major powers, it detailed significant increases in key nuclear materials.

As of May 26, Iran had 125.2 metric tonnes of heavy water, an increase of 0.4 tonnes on February but still under the 130-tonne limit.

As of May 20, Iran had 174.1 kg of enriched uranium, up from 163.8kg in February but within the relevant of limit 300kg.

Earlier this month Iran announced it was suspending some of its commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and gave the remaining signatories 60 days to come up with new economic incentives to compensate for the unilateral withdrawal of the United States last year.

*With AP and AFP

Topics: Iran IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA

