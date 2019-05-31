Arab coalition: Houthis are an 'arm of Iran that threatens Yemen's existence'

RIYADH: The Houthis are an arm of Iran and aim to threaten the existence of Yemen and it neighboring countries, the Arab coalition said Friday.

Speaking at a joint press confrenece with Saudi Arabia's ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said that Iran is seeking to find a foothold in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait through its arms in Yemen.

He addded that Iranian intervention in Yemen is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions, and that the “stability of the region” is linked to the stability of Yemen.

Al-Maliki also said a large number of Houthi missiles are supplied by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and Iranian experts are training Houthis in Yemen.

He said the coalitio is working to ensure maritime security in light of the recent Gulf tanker attacks.