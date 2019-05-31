You are here

Muslims gather at Grand Mosque in Makkah for 27th night of Ramadan

Worshippers pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday. (AFP)
A worshipper prays at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday. (AFP)
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday. (AFP)
Thousands of Muslims from all around the world are expected to gather in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the 27th night of Ramadan. (SPA)
Thousands of Muslims from all around the world are expected to gather in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the 27th night of Ramadan. (SPA)
RIYADH: Thousands of Muslims from all around the world are gathered in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Friday night, the 27th night of Ramadan, to immerse themselves in worship.
Worshippers were seeking Laylatul Qadr (the night of power or decree) which the Qur’an states is “better than a thousand months,” and that falls on one of the last ten nights of Ramadan.
In anticipation of the large numbers of worshippers expected, an army of more than 12,000 employees will be working around the clock to ensure that facilities are at their best and the needs of worshippers are taken care of.
Iftar and suhoor meals were provided to worshippers.
The General Security Aviation Command also increased its aerial monitoring operations in Makkah during the last ten days of Ramadan.

LIVE: King Salman says Makkah summits will bring 'security and stability' as OIC leaders meet

  • The OIC meeting called 'Hand in hand towards a future,' is the final meeting of a week of gatherings in Makkah
  • The agenda for the 14 OIC Summit is packed with issues affecting the Muslim world
JEDDAH: King Salman said Friday that a series of meetings in Makkah this week will bring "security and stability" as leaders from Islamic nations gathered in the holy city for the final summit of the week.

"We meet in Makkah to work to build the future of our peoples, to achieve security and stability for our Arab and Islamic countries, and to resolutely confront the threats of aggression and subversive activities so as not to hinder us from continuing to develop our countries and develop our societies," the king said.

King Salman arrived to chair on Friday the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit called Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future, at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.

The summit is expected to address a long list of pressing political problems, topped by the Iranian ongoing aggressions on several Arab states and its support to terrorist militias as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rising anti-Muslim prejudice in different parts of the world, and violent extremism.
 

 

