Media covering Makkah summits praise KSA

MAKKAH: Media delegations covering three major summits in Makkah praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts and role in uniting Arab and Muslim ranks.
They also praised the facilities and equipment provided to the media to cover the events. The media figures expressed hope that the summits can reach successful conclusions on regional issues.
On Friday, they visited the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, and the Exhibition of the Two Holy Mosques Architecture.
The director general of the complex briefed the delegations on the various stages of manufacturing the Kiswa (the covering of the Kaaba). They also watched a documentary on this. S
