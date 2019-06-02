You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia issues more than 7.58 million Umrah visas
﻿

Saudi Arabia issues more than 7.58 million Umrah visas

1 / 2
Muslim worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi city holy of Mecca, during the fasting month of Ramadan on May 31, 2019. / AFP / -
2 / 2
This picture taken on May 31, 2019 shows an aerial view of Muslim worshippers prostrating during prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AFP)
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia issues more than 7.58 million Umrah visas

  • The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 7,584,428, of which 7,201,851 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, according to data provided by the Hajj Ministry.
There are 1,056,618 pilgrims still in the Kingdom, with 732,559 in Makkah and 324,059 in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Most pilgrims — 6,386,751 — came to the Kingdom by air, while 696,094 entered by land and 119,006 arrived by sea.
The largest number of pilgrims are from Pakistan (1,590,731) followed by Indonesia (946,962), India (643,563), Egypt (535,861), Algeria (364,707), Yemen (334,186), Turkey (306,987), Malaysia (274,066), Iraq (270,995) and Jordan (200,857).
The weekly data also included the number of Saudi staff within Umrah companies and institutions. They are 10,933 Saudis including 9,060 males and 1,873 females.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government. The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to attract more than 30 million Umrah pilgrims, and provide them with excellent services and an outstanding experience.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Umrah

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims with special needs treated to a memorable Umrah
0
Saudi Arabia
Hajj Ministry: More than 7.46m Umrah visas issued so far

Official pledges continued Saudi support for Yemen

Abdullah bin Kadasa
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

Official pledges continued Saudi support for Yemen

  • Kadasa said: “The Kingdom’s total contribution to Yemen over decades of support has reached $14.4 billion
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

MAKKAH: The Kingdom stood with its Yemeni brothers long before the 2015 coup by the Houthi terrorist militia, and it continues to support them through their difficulties today, said Abdullah bin Kadasa, director of media and strategic communication at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY).
Motivated by its deep bonds with Yemen, Saudi Arabia remains committed to providing support for projects that have a positive impact on the lives of Yemenis, the director said, in a speech delivered on behalf of Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Saudi ambassador to Yemen.
“The support provided by the Kingdom to Yemen reflects the historical and deep bonds between the two peoples, and the common denominators religiously and socially,” Bin Kadasa said.
He detailed the developmental projects implemented by the SDRPY, which are concentrated in seven vital sectors: Health, education, water, electricity, agriculture and fisheries, roads and ports, and residential and government buildings.
Kadasa said: “The Kingdom’s total contribution to Yemen over decades of support has reached $14.4 billion.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
OIC, MWL welcome Saudi support for Afghan peace
0
Corporate News
Saudi support boosts hospitality industry growth

Latest updates

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards
0
Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
0
Mo Salah, Origi goals bring Liverpool Champions League redemption
0
NBB joins National Fintech Talent Program
0
LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.