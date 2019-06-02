Official pledges continued Saudi support for Yemen

MAKKAH: The Kingdom stood with its Yemeni brothers long before the 2015 coup by the Houthi terrorist militia, and it continues to support them through their difficulties today, said Abdullah bin Kadasa, director of media and strategic communication at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY).

Motivated by its deep bonds with Yemen, Saudi Arabia remains committed to providing support for projects that have a positive impact on the lives of Yemenis, the director said, in a speech delivered on behalf of Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Saudi ambassador to Yemen.

“The support provided by the Kingdom to Yemen reflects the historical and deep bonds between the two peoples, and the common denominators religiously and socially,” Bin Kadasa said.

He detailed the developmental projects implemented by the SDRPY, which are concentrated in seven vital sectors: Health, education, water, electricity, agriculture and fisheries, roads and ports, and residential and government buildings.

Kadasa said: “The Kingdom’s total contribution to Yemen over decades of support has reached $14.4 billion.