You are here

  • Home
  • Official pledges continued Saudi support for Yemen
﻿

Official pledges continued Saudi support for Yemen

Abdullah bin Kadasa
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

Official pledges continued Saudi support for Yemen

  • Kadasa said: “The Kingdom’s total contribution to Yemen over decades of support has reached $14.4 billion
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

MAKKAH: The Kingdom stood with its Yemeni brothers long before the 2015 coup by the Houthi terrorist militia, and it continues to support them through their difficulties today, said Abdullah bin Kadasa, director of media and strategic communication at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY).
Motivated by its deep bonds with Yemen, Saudi Arabia remains committed to providing support for projects that have a positive impact on the lives of Yemenis, the director said, in a speech delivered on behalf of Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, Saudi ambassador to Yemen.
“The support provided by the Kingdom to Yemen reflects the historical and deep bonds between the two peoples, and the common denominators religiously and socially,” Bin Kadasa said.
He detailed the developmental projects implemented by the SDRPY, which are concentrated in seven vital sectors: Health, education, water, electricity, agriculture and fisheries, roads and ports, and residential and government buildings.
Kadasa said: “The Kingdom’s total contribution to Yemen over decades of support has reached $14.4 billion.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
OIC, MWL welcome Saudi support for Afghan peace
0
Corporate News
Saudi support boosts hospitality industry growth

70 imams deliver last Friday sermon of Ramadan

In their sermons, the imams called for vigorous prayer, piety, repentance, reading the Qur’an, helping the needy, and doing good even after Ramadan. (SPA)
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

70 imams deliver last Friday sermon of Ramadan

  • The program aims to enlighten worshippers about Islam, and communicate the message and approach of Saudi scholars, based on moderation
Updated 02 June 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Seventy imams from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance delivered the last Friday sermon of Ramadan at mosques in 35 countries worldwide.
The imams are part of the ministry’s Al-Imamah program during Ramadan, and their services were requested by Islamic centers and organizations in these countries.
The program aims to enlighten worshippers about Islam, and communicate the message and approach of Saudi scholars, based on moderation.
In their sermons, the imams called for vigorous prayer, piety, repentance, reading the Qur’an, helping the needy, and doing good even after Ramadan.
Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, is following up on the program’s implementation and the imams’ activities.
This year, the Saudi government also organized King Salman’s iftar program in 24 countries in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, at a total cost of SR3.75 million ($1 million) benefiting over a million Muslims. Over 500,000 copies of the Qur’an have also been delivered across the world.

Topics: Saudi imams

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
70 imams preach against terror in 35 countries
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives Islamic scholars, imams in Makkah

Latest updates

Dubai International Hotel receives TripAdvisor awards
0
Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
0
Mo Salah, Origi goals bring Liverpool Champions League redemption
0
NBB joins National Fintech Talent Program
0
LuLu Hypermarket kicks off annual mango festival
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.