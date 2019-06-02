You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia's central bank warns global slowdown may hit growth

In April the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that Saudi economic growth in 2019 may be slightly higher than its earlier forecast. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia's central bank warns global slowdown may hit growth

  • Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 2.2 percent in 2018, compared to a decline of 0.7 percent in 2017
  • Main risk for the Saudi economy comes from its exposure to the global oil market
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to pick up in 2019 but a global economic slowdown and its potential impact on the global oil market could impact growth, the Kingdom’s central bank said.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 2.2 percent in 2018, driven by the oil sector, compared to a decline of 0.7 percent in 2017, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) said in a report.

The main risk for the Saudi economy comes from its exposure to the global oil market. The oil sector accounts for some 45 percent of Saudi GDP and more than 63 percent of government revenue. 

“There have been recent signsof slowing global growth, which could indirectly impact the Saudi economy,” the report warned. “Continued structural reforms will likely place some pressure on economic growth in the short-term,” it added, without giving a forecast for 2019.

In April the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that Saudi economic growth in 2019 may be slightly higher than its earlier 1.8 percent  forecast due to the faster expansion of the non-oil sector compared to the wider economy.

The Saudi central bank governor told Reuters in April that Saudi economic growth in 2019 would be “no less than 2 percent”.

For the non-oil sector, growth is expected to be stimulated by expansionary fiscal policy as the budget for 2019 shows a significant increase in capital expenditure by SR245 billion ($65.3 billion), the report said.

Saudi Arabia’s s non-oil sector saw modest growth of 1.7 percent in 2018 versus 1 percent in the previous year, SAMA said. The country’s estimated budget deficit was SR136 billion Saudi or 4.6 percent of GDP in 2018 compared to the 9.3 percent deficit in the previous year. Government revenues grew to SR895 billion in 2018, up 30 percent over the previous year, it added.

Non-oil revenues totalled SR287 billion, a rise of 90 percent on the previous year, with more than half coming from tax revenues, while government expenditure rose by 11 percent to SR1 trillion in 2018.

Topics: saudi central bank Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi economy warms up as private spending rises
0
Business & Economy
Saudi economy forecast to grow 2% on stronger non-oil sector, higher government spending

Chief of Dubai airline Emirates cautious on quick return of 737 MAX

Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
0

Chief of Dubai airline Emirates cautious on quick return of 737 MAX

  • Boeing Co.’s 737 Max will likely not be back in the skies before the end of this year
  • Clark says this is because of a fall-out in cooperation between the US Federal Aviation Administration and other national regulators
Updated 02 June 2019
Reuters
0

SEOUL: Emirates airline President Tim Clark said on Sunday that global regulators should act in a coordinated way to return the Boeing 737 MAX to service and warned it could take six months to get the grounded jet back into operation.
The forecast from the head of Emirates, whose sister airline flydubai is a major MAX customer, is more cautious than some industry predictions but echoes concerns at a global airlines meeting in Seoul about a piecemeal response by regulators. 
Boeing’s best-selling jet was grounded after two crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killed a total of 346 people.
The 737 MAX crashes have thrown the spotlight on cockpit software and a certification system which relies on the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) delegating some approval tasks to Boeing staff working on their behalf.
“I think the investigations ... will probably reveal that the FAA perhaps unwittingly let a little bit too much go,” said Clark. “And I think that the other regulators didn’t realize how much the FAA had empowered the manufacturing delegates,” he added.
Clark warned it could take six months to restore operations as other regulators re-examine the US delegation practices — though US majors have only suspended MAX schedules to August.
“That is why it is going to take time to get this aircraft back in the air. If it is in the air by Christmas I’ll be surprised — my own view,” he told reporters.
The FAA says it has no firm date but has indicated privately to other regulators that it aims to certify new software by end-June, after which it could take weeks to get planes flying.
A person familiar with the plans said the FAA wanted an “orderly” process, anticipating a sequence of approvals for software changes and training rather than one global decision.
If confirmed, that could see 737 MAX aircraft back in the air in some markets as early as the summer, the person said, barring further hitches or surprises in the ongoing review.
Airline officials say any new bout of staggered decisions could cause problems in operations and code-sharing.
“Obviously for us to operate the MAX, the approval from the Singapore authorities is not enough. We have to operate somewhere ... Indonesia and China are two important markets for us,” Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong told Reuters.
But the EU’s top transport official said bloc’s regulator, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), reserved the right to carry out its own separate review at its own pace.
“Certainly EASA will take a very close look at the results (of proposed design changes) and then make a decision and that message was very clearly passed,” Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc told Reuters.
“We always work together with other regulators and we certainly will take joint moves, but EASA will reserve the right to take an individual look at the results and then of course engage with the rest of the regulators.”
Asked how long it would take to end the crisis, she said, “I hope as soon as possible, because we do need to restore order and trust and move on.”

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August: IATA head
0
Business & Economy
Emirates posts significant drop in profits, at $237 million

Latest updates

Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official
0
Chief of Dubai airline Emirates cautious on quick return of 737 MAX
0
Facelift helps Morocco’s Old City of Fez lure tourists
0
Donald Trump tells Britain to ‘walk away’ if EU does not yield on Brexit
0
Cruise ship slams into Venice wharf as tourists flee
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.