You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq appeals to foreign diplomats to take home their ‘Daesh children’
﻿

Iraq appeals to foreign diplomats to take home their ‘Daesh children’

Displaced Syrian children from the eastern Deir Ezzor province, queue for water inside Al-Hol camp for displaced people in Al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on May 28. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

Iraq appeals to foreign diplomats to take home their ‘Daesh children’

  • Thousands of foreigners traveled through Turkey and Syria to join the declared state
Updated 11 sec ago
SUADAD AL-SALHY
0

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council has asked embassies and consulates operating in Iraq to look after the children of convicted mothers from their countries who were involved with Daesh and arrested in Iraq, Iraqi officials said on Sunday.
Daesh is one of the most bloody radical organizations in modern history and gained control over almost one-third of Iraqi territory, in the Sunni-dominated northern and western parts of the country, in summer 2014 when the Iraqi army had dramatically collapsed due to the financial and administrative corruption rampant in the security establishment.
Seizing vast areas extending across the Iraqi-Syrian border and gaining tremendous financial and oil resources, the organization was encouraged to declare a 7th century state-style Islamic caliphate and called on its supporters around the world to join the “State of Caliphate.” Thousands of foreigners traveled through Turkey and Syria to join the declared state, either to fight “the unbelievers” or to provide the required support.
Iraqi security forces, backed by the Shiite-dominated paramilitary troops and US-led military coalition, had launched wide military campaigns late in 2014 to liberate the areas-seized by Daesh inside Iraq. The military liberation operations ended in December 2017 when Mosul, the capital of the State of Caliphate and the last stronghold of the organization in Iraq, was liberated.
Thousands of Daesh fighters, including foreigners, were either killed or arrested by the Iraqi security forces during these operations. The families of local fighters who have no direct link to Daesh were relocated in camps settled on the edges of the liberated cities, especially in Anbar and Mosul, while the families of the foreign fighters were arrested and sent to Baghdad to be investigated and tried.
The Baghdad’s Central Criminal Court is trying to extradite more than 1,000 foreign children, mostly from Eastern Europe, whose parents had joined Daesh and were arrested in Iraq during the past years, Iraqi officials told Arab News.
The children, who are held with their convicted mothers, are aged between several months and 15 years old. Not all of them have identity documents, so the Iraqi authorities get blood samples from their mothers to do a DNA test.

FASTFACT

• Thousands of Daesh fighters, including foreigners, were either killed or arrested by the Iraqi security forces during these operations.

• Some of those children’s mothers have been sentenced to death or life imprisonment for their involvement in terrorism activities.

Some of those children’s mothers have been sentenced to death or life imprisonment for their involvement in Daesh terrorism activities. Iraqi laws do not allow convicted mothers to retain their children above the age of 3 with them inside the jail, so they have to be handed to their families at home, officials said.
“The Supreme Judicial Council deals with this in accordance with international laws and agreements, as embassies were told to send their representatives to attend the trials conducted for their nationals by the Iraqi courts,” the Higher Judiciary System press office said, quoting an Iraqi judge involved in reviewing the cases of the Daesh children.
“All embassies and consulates of the countries that those convicted belong to have been reached to take over the children after completing the DNA verification procedures.”
Officials said that many embassies have already received children belonging to their nations.
On Saturday, the Turkish Embassy received 122 children under the supervision of the Iraqi prosecutor and the Iraqi Ministry of Justice, a statement issued by the ministry of Justice read. Earlier, Tajikistan government received 90 of their convicted citizens’ children, Russia 77, German 10, France 5 and Sweden 3, officials said.

SPEEDREAD

The Baghdad’s Central Criminal Court is trying to extradite more than 1,000 foreign children, mostly from Eastern Europe, whose parents had joined Daesh.

The return of foreign Daesh fighters and their children represents a big problem for some governments, which have refused to deal with it.
Iraqi officials told Arab News that many European and Arab governments refuse to attend the hearings of their nationals and they refuse to accept their children and do not want to have any connection with them.
“Some countries reject to receive the children of their citizens. They do not want to deal with them or hear anything about them,” a senior Iraqi security official told Arab News.
“Some Arabic countries are in front of these countries especially Jordan, Syria and Egypt.”

Topics: Daesh Islamic State caliphate

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi court sentences 2 French Daesh members to death
0
Middle-East
Iraq condemns eighth French Daesh member to death

Acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj sets off public debate

Suzanne Al-Hajj. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj sets off public debate

  • The ex-head of Anti-Cybercrime Bureau in Lebanese Internal Security Forces was detained last year for 78 days
Updated 7 min 41 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: The official acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj, ex-head of the Anti-Cybercrime Bureau in the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF), by the Lebanese military tribunal on Thursday over fabricating evidence to show that actor Ziad Itani was an Israeli spy has set off a big public debate.
Although Al-Hajj was acquitted of the main charge, she was found guilty of withholding information, for which the court sentenced her to two months in jail or a 200,000 LBP (approximately $130) fine. The hacker Eli Ghabash was found guilty and has been sentenced to one year in prison, although this is a reduction of a previous sentence of three years of hard labor. Suzanne Al-Hajj was detained last year for 78 days, meaning that she served more than the time she was sentenced to.
Al-Hajj was arrested by the Information Department in the ISF after she was suspected of involvement in fabricating the file accusing Itani of communicating with Israel.
The lenient sentence of Al-Hajj surprised Lebanese public opinion, especially after the leak of audio conversations between Al-Hajj and Ghabash to the media after the verdict, condemning Al-Hajj by her own words. Since the conversations were presented during the trial, people started talking about political interference to acquit Al-Hajj by undermining the investigations of the Information Department.
A media clash between the two largest political parties, the Future Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement, took place against the background of rumored pressure on the military court to derail the trial.
Elias Bou Saab, Minister of Defense, talked about “pressure we exerted to prevent interference in the military tribunal.” He said that “they wanted the head of Suzanne Al-Hajj at any price,” stressing that “the audio recordings do not condemn Al-Hajj with the crime of fabricating the Itani file.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Although Al-Hajj was acquitted of the main charge, she was found guilty of withholding information, for which the court sentenced her to two months in jail or a 200,000 LBP (approximately $130) fine.

• The lenient sentence of Al-Hajj surprised Lebanese public opinion.

On the other hand, the Secretary-General of the Future Movement, Ahmed Hariri, said that Minister Bou Saab explicitly admitted “using his ministerial position to pressure the military court and to change the direction of the investigation in the file of Suzanne Al-Hajj.”
Hariri defended the work of the Information Department. He asked: “Does the law give you the right to bypass the law, change the facts and intervene in the process of justice? You are accused of sabotaging a judicial process, covering the practices of a reckless judge and harming the dignity of Lebanese officers and a security institution that is doing its job in exposing subversion, terrorism and corruption that lie in the corners of the country.”
On his Facebook account, Ziad Itani commented “My name is Ziad Itani, the son of a small neighborhood in an area that looks like good people. I swear to God, were they to put the sun in my right hand and the moon in my left to make me change my case into a sectarian one, God is my witness that I am ready to let my flesh wear away, but I would not turn the crime committed against me into a crime against the country.”

Topics: Beirut Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel open to US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border
0
Middle-East
US announces new assistance to Lebanese military

Latest updates

Iraq appeals to foreign diplomats to take home their ‘Daesh children’
0
Acquittal of Suzanne Al-Hajj sets off public debate
0
’STOP!’ bombing, killing in Syria’s Idlib: Trump
0
A little piece of Greece in Egypt
0
Qatar condemned after backtracking on Makkah summits declaration
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.