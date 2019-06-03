You are here

  • Home
  • Car bombing kills 19 in Syria’s Azaz: monitor
﻿

Car bombing kills 19 in Syria’s Azaz: monitor

The damage from the explosion was sever, burning down at least six shops. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Car bombing kills 19 in Syria’s Azaz: monitor

  • The bomb exploded as people were leaving the evening prayers
  • The explosion burned down at least six shops
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

AZAZ, Syria: At least 19 people were killed Sunday in a car bomb near a bustling market and mosque in a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.
Four children were among those killed in the explosion in Azaz, in the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in Aleppo province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The attack also wounded more than 20 people, according to the Britain-based monitor.
“Many people were leaving evening prayers when the explosion happened,” Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.
Shoppers buying clothes and gifts ahead of the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday were among those killed, said Jihad Berro, a coroner at a local hospital.
He said the medical facility was crammed with victims and their relatives.
“The emergency rooms were full, we placed corpses on the floor,” he said.
“It is a real catastrophe before the Eid Al-Fitr holiday,” which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said Berro.
An AFP photographer saw a large crowd gathering at the scene of the attack, charred vehicles dotting the side of the road.
Rescue workers searched through mounds of rubble, looking for bodies, he said.
Resident Abu Youssef said the explosion torched the neighborhood.
“The damage is severe: at least six stores were burned, the storefronts of dozens of other stores were blown out,” he told AFP.
It was not clear who was behind the attack, which came a day after a similar explosion killed 10 people and wounded 20 in the northeastern city of Raqqa.
Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 and seized more than 2,000 square kilometers of northern Syria including Azaz, clearing the area of Daesh terrorists while preventing any Kurdish advance in the region.
Ankara keeps Turkish troops and intelligence forces in the area, and still backs Syrian rebels serving as police officers.

Topics: Syria car bomb

Related

0
Middle-East
‘STOP!’ bombing, killing in Syria’s Idlib: Trump
0
Middle-East
Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official

Kushner suggests Palestinians not ready to govern themselves

Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
0

Kushner suggests Palestinians not ready to govern themselves

  • Kushner said he isn’t concerned if Palestinians trust him or not
  • He previously hinted the new plan would not include the creation of a Palestinian state
Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has suggested in an interview that the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves ahead of the expected release of his peace plan.
Speaking to US news site Axios, Kushner also said he was not concerned over whether the Palestinians do not trust him since they will base their decisions on whether the plan will improve their lives.
“The hope is, is that over time, they can become capable of governing,” Kushner said when asked if he believes the Palestinians can govern themselves without Israeli interference.
According to excerpts from the interview published late Sunday on the Axios website, Kushner said the Palestinians “need to have a fair judicial system... freedom of press, freedom of expression, tolerance for all religions” before the Palestinian territories can become “investable.”
Kushner told Axios that the Palestinians “should have self-determination,” without saying whether that would mean an independent state or some lesser form of autonomy.
He has previously hinted that the plan will not endorse creating a Palestinian state.
In the Axios interview, Kushner said “I think that it’s a high bar” when asked if the Palestinians could expect freedom from any Israeli governmental or military interference.
“If you don’t have a proper government structure and proper security when people are living in fear of terror, that hurts Palestinians,” he said.
The Palestinian leadership has already dismissed the upcoming peace plan, saying Trump’s actions so far have shown him to be blatantly biased in favor of Israel.
Those actions include declaring the disputed city of Jerusalem Israel’s capital, cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in Palestinian aid and closing the Palestinians’ de facto embassy in Washington.
“I’m not here to be trusted,” Kushner told Axios, adding he differentiates between the Palestinians and their leaders.
He said he believes the Palestinian people will look at “the facts and then make a determination: Do they think this will allow them to have a pathway to a better life or not?“
The interview was recorded before Kushner’s visit to Jerusalem last week, a trip that also included stops in Morocco and Jordan.
The peace plan was previously delayed over Israel’s April 9 general elections and could now face further postponements related to Israeli politics.
Israel will go to the polls again on September 17 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition, and such a plan is considered too sensitive by many analysts to introduce during an electoral campaign.

Topics: Israel Palestine Peace deal

Related

0
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader says 'it's our duty' to confront Trump's Israel-Palestine deal
0
Middle-East
Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements after vote

Latest updates

Protests over Muslim politicians grip Sri Lankan city
0
Boris Johnson launches leadership bid: We leave EU on October 31 deal or no deal
0
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices steadying at current levels
0
Car bombing kills 19 in Syria’s Azaz: monitor
0
Philippines May annual inflation seen at 17-month low
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.