You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco dismantles ‘terror’ cell preparing attacks: police
﻿

Morocco dismantles ‘terror’ cell preparing attacks: police

The three suspects were arrested in the southern Moroccan towns of Errachidia and Tinghir. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Morocco dismantles ‘terror’ cell preparing attacks: police

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

RABAT: Three suspects accused of belonging to a “terrorist cell” affiliated to Daesh were arrested in Morocco on Monday, the country’s anti-terror police said.
The three men, aged between 26 and 28, were “in the process of preparing terrorist attacks in the kingdom,” a statement said.
They were all arrested on Monday in the southern Moroccan towns of Errachidia and Tinghir, it added.
The suspects adhered to the “extremist ideology” of Daesh and tried to recruit and enrol people “to prepare their terrorist plan,” the statement said.
It came as the alleged murderers of two young Scandinavian tourists — who were discovered with their throats slit in mid-December — undergo trial.
A total of 24 defendants have appeared in court since early May in connection with the attack, which was perpetrated in the name of Daesh in the Atlas Mountains and caused widespread shock in the North African country.
Until last year, Morocco had been spared militant attacks since 2011, when a bomb attack on a cafe in Marrakesh’s famed Jamaa El-Fna Square killed 17 people, most of them European tourists.
Attacks in the financial capital Casablanca killed 33 people in 2003.

Related

0
Middle-East
Alleged ringleader admits Scandinavian hiker killings at Morocco trial
0
Middle-East
Morocco says it nabbed fugitive Italian mobster

Israeli strike hits air base in Syria’s Homs: state media

Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
0

Israeli strike hits air base in Syria’s Homs: state media

  • ‘Our air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression and destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 air base’
  • Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria
Updated 03 June 2019
AFP
0

DAMASCUS: Syria on Sunday accused Israel of targeting an air base in Homs province, in the second such attack in 24 hours.
“Our air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression and destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 air base,” a military source told state news agency SANA.
The remaining rockets “killed one soldier, wounded two others, and damaged an arms warehouse,” the source added.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported five killed, including one Syrian soldier.
It said the attack also destroyed a rocket warehouse.
In addition to the Syrian army, Iranian fighters and Hezbollah paramilitary forces are also stationed at the air base, according to the monitor.
The attack comes hours after Israel announced that it had carried out strikes in Syria in response to rare rocket fire from the neighboring country.
The Observatory said 10 were killed, including Syrian soldiers and foreign fighters in the attack south of the capital.
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.
Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs President Bashar Assad in the country’s eight-year war which has killed more than 370,000 people.
The Jewish state insists that it has the right to continue to target positions in Syria held by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah out of self-defense.
The latest reported strike comes amid soaring tensions between Iran and the United States.
The stand-off had been simmering since the US last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear treaty which Iran reached with major world powers.
In recent weeks Washington has accused Iran of alleged threats and deployed an aircraft carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.

Topics: Israel Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Ten killed in Israeli attack in Syria following rocket fire
0
Middle-East
Syria says it shot down projectiles fired from Israel

Latest updates

Morocco dismantles ‘terror’ cell preparing attacks: police
0
Indian pilots spot 5 bodies in search for missing climbers
0
Iraq sentences all 11 French Daesh members to death
0
New Delhi vows free transport for women in what opposition calls a gimmick
0
Samsung to keep up investment as trade war raises risks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.