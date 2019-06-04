You are here

Attacker blows himself up after killing 3 troops in Lebanon

date 2019-06-04
AP

A policeman lost his life after a shooting in Tripoli. (Shutterstock)
BEIRUT: A lone gunman using a motorcycle fired on police and army vehicles in different parts of the northern city of Tripoli, killing two police officers and a soldier and wounding several others Monday night before blowing himself up later when confronted by troops, Lebanon’s army and the state-run National News Agency said.
Troops were deployed in areas of the city to search for the attacker, who was tracked down to an apartment, the army said. It said members of an elite military intelligence force stormed the apartment early Tuesday and opened fire at the suspect, who then set off an explosive belt he was wearing.
“The operation is over,” an army officer told local LBC television. Troops and plainclothes security agents surrounded the area and prevented anyone from entering the building.
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.
The army identified the gunman as Abdul-Rahman Mabsout, but gave no other details. LBC said Mabsout was a former member of the Daesh group who fought with the extremist movement in Syria. It said he had been detained when he returned to Lebanon in 2016 and was released a year later.
The attack occurred on the eve of Eid el-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan of fasting. The Lebanese army announced earlier that it has increased security around the country because of Eid el-Fitr, when people go out to celebrate.
The military statement said the shooter first fired at a branch of the Lebanese Central Bank, then shot at police and later at an army vehicle. It said one soldier was killed and two others wounded in the shooting at the army vehicle.
The state news agency said a police officer died on the spot and another died of his wounds in a hospital later. It said another officer was wounded.
Tripoli, which is Lebanon’s second largest city, has seen in the past clashes between rival groups that support or oppose the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad. The city is also home to some extremists who fought against the Lebanese army in the past.
The Daesh group and Al-Qaeda-linked militants have claimed responsibility over the past years for attacks in different parts of Lebanon that killed dozens of people. Such attacks have been rare recently.

Topics: Lebanon

Crop-destroying insect reported in Egypt

Updated 03 June 2019
Aya Zain
Crop-destroying insect reported in Egypt

  • The insect destroys more than 80 different agricultural crops, most notably maize and broomcorn, sugarcane, rice, cotton, vegetables and fruits
Updated 03 June 2019
Aya Zain
0

CAIRO: Fall armyworms have been reported in Egypt’s Aswan governorate, putting agricultural crops, particularly maize, at high risk.

The announcement was made by the Agricultural Pesticide Committee (APC) of the Ministry of Agriculture, which said the insects were found in the town of Kom Ombo.

“The insect destroys more than 80 different agricultural crops, most notably maize and broomcorn, sugarcane, rice, cotton, vegetables and fruits,” Hassan Abdel Rahman, head of the Farmers’ Syndicate, said in a statement. 

“Due to its short lifecycle, which does not exceed a month and a half, this larval insect is difficult to be killed with pesticide.”

Abdel Rahman urged the ministry and farmers to take immediate action against the infestation. 

The APC urged farmers to follow a list of measures to help eliminate the pests, and provided categories of insecticides that could be used.

The fall armyworm first made its way to Africa in 2016 on a ship or plane, according to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). It has since spread across more than 40 countries on the continent. 

A training program was held in April to teach farmers how to observe and deal with the insect. 

Additionally, the FAO is organizing a training course for engineers and researchers from Upper Egypt. 

“This is very scary,” Cairo resident Hourig Gabeyan told Arab News. “I hope the government is trying to find solutions. Egypt already has enough problems as it is.”

The country’s economy relies heavily on agriculture, which comprises up to 14.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and 28 percent of the labor force. Maize is the second most important field crop in Egypt.

Topics: insects Cairo Egypt aswan

