French weapons sales to Saudi jumped 50% last year

A Saudi army sniper takes position at look-out point on the Saudi-Yemeni border. (File/AFP/Fayez Nureldine)
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
French weapons sales to Saudi jumped 50% last year

  • France sold about 1 billion euros worth of arms to Saudi Arabia
  • Paris has sought to increase its diplomatic weight in the Middle East
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
PARIS: France's weapons sales to Saudi Arabia rose 50 percent in 2018 despite the government calling for an end to the “dirty war” in Yemen, figures released on Tuesday showed.
An annual government report showed that total arms sales rose 30 percent to 9.1 billion euros in 2018, driven by a sharp increase in sales to European allies.
France sold about 1 billion euros worth of arms to Saudi Arabia, with the main item being patrol boats.
The French government says its arms sales are governed by strict procedures that are in line with international treaties.
"Maintaining economic relations with these countries means keeping a presence in key regions for our security interests and our energy supplies. It is also about fighting terrorism and protecting our nationals on the ground," Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said in a preface to the report.
France is among the world’s leading arms exporters, its sales surging in recent years on the back of its first lucrative overseas contracts for Rafale fighter jets, notably to India and Qatar, as well as a multi-billion submarine deal with Australia.
Paris has sought to increase its diplomatic weight in the Middle East through the sale of naval vessels, tanks, artillery and munitions to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
That has brought with it criticism from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and some lawmakers who have urged it to scale back support for Arab states that are part of the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen against fighters from the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement that controls the capital.
French arms exports to the Middle East increased to 4 billion euros from 3.9 billion last year, but because of bigger increases elsewhere now make up a smaller share of the total.
The bulk of those sales came from Qatar, which ordered Rafale-fighter jets and helicopters accounting for about 2.4 billion euros.
In contrast, sales to Egypt, which has been one of France's top customers over the last five years, stagnated at about 270 million euros and orders from the United Arab Emirates, the other key member of the coalition in Yemen, fell sharply.
France has also been pushing for more sales within the European Union as it looks to stem an aggressive sales policy from the United States and increase the bloc's security independence.
The report showed a stark improvement on that front with 25 percent of orders coming from Europe compared to just 10 percent the previous year, including from Belgium and Spain, which bought helicopters and heavy armored vehicles. 

Walmart faces major India test over unit Flipkart's legal spat with startup

Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
Walmart faces major India test over unit Flipkart's legal spat with startup

  • GOQii sued Flipkart last month in a Mumbai court, alleging its devices were discounted by around 70 percent to the retail price
  • GOQii is a seller of smartwatch-type health devices
Updated 04 June 2019
Reuters
NEW DELHI: An Indian startup’s legal challenge against a Walmart unit claiming losses caused by sharp discounting of its products is winning support from other online sellers, in what is shaping as a key test of how the giant retailer operates in the country.
The legal tussle between GOQii, a seller of smartwatch-type health devices, and Walmart’s Flipkart unit, comes just months after India imposed stricter rules for foreign investment in e-commerce that were aimed at deterring such sharp discounts.
GOQii sued Flipkart last month in a Mumbai court, alleging its devices were discounted by around 70 percent to the retail price, much more than the two sides had agreed to, legal documents related to the case showed.
The case will next be heard on Friday. Flipkart has denied any wrongdoing, saying it was not responsible for any discounts which are only determined by third-party companies which sell on the e-commerce website.
The legal spat has brought to the fore concerns long raised by small traders and a right-wing group close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party. They say companies such as Flipkart and Amazon.com deeply discount some products by burning billions of dollars to lure customers onto their sites in the expectation that they will also buy other goods.
“It will set a precedent if the final decision goes against Flipkart for predatory pricing,” said Salman Waris, a partner at TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors.
“Small traders’ associations and other startups may take other marketplaces adopting deep discounting strategy to court.”
The GOQii case could snowball. The All India Online Vendors Association told Reuters in a statement it plans to file a plea to join GOQii’s case against Flipkart on behalf of 3,500 online sellers it represents.
Flipkart said in a statement it takes legal compliance seriously and was compliant with Indian law. “We are engaged with the supplier to come to a swift resolution,” it said.
With a 19 percent market share, GOQii was the second-biggest player in India’s so-called wearables market last year, data from industry tracker IDC in December showed. The market is dominated by China’s Xiaomi, with Samsung a small player.
GOQii’s dispute with Flipkart centers around two of its wearables devices that allow users to track exercise measurements, such as the number of steps walked, or heart rates.
GOQii’s Chief Executive Vishal Gondal told Reuters the firm signed an agreement in September with a Flipkart unit, allowing it to sell the two GOQii devices at a price not below 1,999 rupees and 1,499 rupees, after discounts.
But GOQii last month found Flipkart’s website showed the devices on sale for 999 rupees and 699 rupees. The company wrote to Flipkart, saying it was giving “unauthorized” discounts and resorting to “predatory pricing,” violating the agreement, its legal notice showed.
Flipkart was just a business-to-business wholesale venture which sells good to re-sellers, its law firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said in its response that was seen by Reuters.
That’s central to how Flipkart operates — as India prohibits foreign e-commerce firms from stocking and selling their own inventory on its websites, their wholesale units purchase goods in bulk and sell them to re-sellers. Those re-sellers use Flipkart’s own website to sell some of those goods to customers.
Flipkart does not control or influence prices which were determined by such re-sellers, the law firm said, adding that it reserves “the right to institute actions for defamation, both civil and criminal.”
GOQii’s Gondal, however, said he was in possession of WhatsApp messages and emails from Flipkart’s employees that show the company was aware and involved in discounting products on its website. He declined to share those with Reuters, citing the ongoing court case.
Gondal said about 500,000 device orders were canceled after GOQii’s other customers accused the startup of cheating them when they saw cheaper prices on Flipkart. The company was also assessing monetary damages it plans to seek from court.
“It’s a matter of survival. It’s not easy to take on a multi-billion-dollar company,” Gondal said.
In interim relief, the court has ordered the sellers, who are also party to the case, to remove the wearable devices from the Flipkart platform.
India’s new foreign investment rules introduced in February were troubling for Flipkart and Amazon as they barred companies from selling products via firms in which they have an equity interest and stopped them from pushing their sellers to sell exclusively on their websites.
The policy was aimed at deterring deep discounts and helping small traders, but it shocked Walmart as it had just months ago closed its biggest deal by investing $16 billion in Flipkart.
Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Modi’s ruling party, said on Tuesday the government must investigate online discounts.
“We are standing behind any small trader, businesses who suffer online,” said Ashwani MaHajjan, SJM’s co-convenor, adding it would discuss GOQii’s legal case against Flipkart with government officials.

