﻿

Crown prince sends Eid congratulations to troops, citizens on southern border

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the southern border regions and met with Saudi soldiers as well as residents of the area on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the southern border regions and met with Saudi soldiers as well as residents of the area on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the southern border regions and met with Saudi soldiers as well as residents of the area on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the southern border regions and met with Saudi soldiers as well as residents of the area on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • Crown Prince visited southern border regions and met with Saudi soldiers as well as residents
  • He conveyed the congratulations of King Salman
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Assistant Minister of Defense Mohammed Al-Ayesh, Saudi Military Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Commander of the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States Lt. Gen. Eid Al-Shalawi, commanders of armed forces branches and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense who came to greet the crown prince for Eid Al-Fitr. 

Prince Khalid bin Salman, deputy minister of defense, was also present at the gathering at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Tuesday. During the audience, the crown prince conveyed the greetings and congratulations of King Salman, the commander-in-chief of all military forces, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Later, the crown prince visited Jazan and met top civilian and military officials stationed there. 

Upon arrival in the region, the crown prince was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, deputy governor of Jazan and Prince Gen. Fahd bin Turki bin Abdul Aziz, commander of the joint forces of the Arab coalition in Yemen.

The crown prince appreciated the role of the Saudi military personnel in protecting their homeland, the holy sites and the people of the country. 

He was accompanied by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, minister of national guard, and Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Eid Al Fitr Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Ramadan2019

Saudi Arabia rescues injured crewman from ‘hostile’ Iranian ship off the coast of Yemen

  • The crew member was airlifted from the Iranian-registered Saviz
  • Medical assistance was provided to the wounded man by a coalition team.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia rescued on Tuesday an injured crew member from a “hostile” Iranian ship off the coast of Yemen.
The crew member was airlifted from the Iranian-registered Saviz, which was more than 170 kilometers northwest of the port of Hodeidah, the Arab coalition fighting to restore the government of Yemen, said.
The ship is registered as a commercial cargo vessel, but coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki, said the Saviz serves as a military vessel.
Al-Malki said the assistance was provided “despite the threat represented by this suspect vessel … the hostile acts it carries out against coalition forces and the interests of the Yemeni people and its continued threats to maritime lanes and global trade on the Red Sea.”
The Saudi rescuers were despatched after a distress call from the ship was received by coordination teams in the Kingdom and passed on to the Center for Coordination of Search and Rescue in Jeddah.
Al-Maliki said Saudi Arabia also received a formal request from the Iranian charge d’affaires to the United Nations for assistance.
“The crew member had sustained a serious injury and his health had deteriorated,” the coalition said.
Col. Al-Maliki said a coalition naval ship nearby was directed to the Saviz.
Medical assistance was provided to the wounded man by a coalition team.
He was then taken by hospital to a military hospital in Jazan at 6:30 p.m. local time (3:20 p.m. GMT).

Topics: Yemen Iran Saviz

