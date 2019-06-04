Crown prince sends Eid congratulations to troops, citizens on southern border

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Assistant Minister of Defense Mohammed Al-Ayesh, Saudi Military Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Commander of the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council for Arab States Lt. Gen. Eid Al-Shalawi, commanders of armed forces branches and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense who came to greet the crown prince for Eid Al-Fitr.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, deputy minister of defense, was also present at the gathering at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Tuesday. During the audience, the crown prince conveyed the greetings and congratulations of King Salman, the commander-in-chief of all military forces, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Later, the crown prince visited Jazan and met top civilian and military officials stationed there.

Upon arrival in the region, the crown prince was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz, deputy governor of Jazan and Prince Gen. Fahd bin Turki bin Abdul Aziz, commander of the joint forces of the Arab coalition in Yemen.

The crown prince appreciated the role of the Saudi military personnel in protecting their homeland, the holy sites and the people of the country.

He was accompanied by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, minister of national guard, and Prince Khalid bin Salman.