Volume of shoppers up at dagger market in southern Saudi region of Najran during Eid

NAJRAN: The dagger market in Najran’s historic Aba Al-Saud neighborhood has seen an increase in the number of shoppers during Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

People are buying daggers or repairing old ones for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations and social events in the province.

The daggers are worn by men in line with local tradition, and are offered as gifts or handed down through generations. The ornate items are usually worn on belts.

Daggers on display at a shop in Najran. (SPA)

Salem Al-Suqour said he had gone to the market to repair his janbiya, a dagger with a short curved blade, and to buy a dagger for his grandson to wear during Eid Al-Fitr.

“Daggers are an important part of a man’s possessions and accessories for events and social gatherings,” the 80-year-old told SPA. “They are part of Najran’s heritage and old traditions, which continue to get passed down through generations. Members of society are keen to promote and develop this tradition by acquiring daggers for personal use or offering them as gifts to friends and relatives.”

“A dagger’s handle can be made of rhino horn. This has a reddish color and is called ziraf. Another type of handle is known as al-siyafi and it has a whitish or yellowish color. Prices vary according to the quality and range from SR100 ($26.67) for children’s daggers to hundreds of thousands of riyals for high-quality janbiyas and daggers.”

The market is a tourist destination as it attracts people who are keen to learn about the province’s traditional industries and handicrafts. It is near the archaeological site of Al-Okhdood and Najran Museum.