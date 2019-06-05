You are here

  • Home
  • Volume of shoppers up at dagger market in southern Saudi region of Najran during Eid
﻿

Volume of shoppers up at dagger market in southern Saudi region of Najran during Eid

1 / 4
A Saudi man is seen at his dagger shop in Najran. (SPA)
2 / 4
A Saudi man and his grandson pose for a picture at the dagger market in Najran. (SPA)
3 / 4
4 / 4
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA
0

Volume of shoppers up at dagger market in southern Saudi region of Najran during Eid

Updated 41 sec ago
SPA
0

NAJRAN: The dagger market in Najran’s historic Aba Al-Saud neighborhood has seen an increase in the number of shoppers during Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

People are buying daggers or repairing old ones for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations and social events in the province.

The daggers are worn by men in line with local tradition, and are offered as gifts or handed down through generations. The ornate items are usually worn on belts.

Daggers on display at a shop in Najran. (SPA)

Salem Al-Suqour said he had gone to the market to repair his janbiya, a dagger with a short curved blade, and to buy a dagger for his grandson to wear during Eid Al-Fitr.

“Daggers are an important part of a man’s possessions and accessories for events and social gatherings,” the 80-year-old told SPA. “They are part of Najran’s heritage and old traditions, which continue to get passed down through generations. Members of society are keen to promote and develop this tradition by acquiring daggers for personal use or offering them as gifts to friends and relatives.”

“A dagger’s handle can be made of rhino horn. This has a reddish color and is called ziraf. Another type of handle is known as al-siyafi and it has a whitish or yellowish color. Prices vary according to the quality and range from SR100 ($26.67) for children’s daggers to hundreds of thousands of riyals for high-quality janbiyas and daggers.”

The market is a tourist destination as it attracts people who are keen to learn about the province’s traditional industries and handicrafts. It is near the archaeological site of Al-Okhdood and Najran Museum.

 

Topics: Daggers Saudi Arabian culture Eid Al-Fitr Najran

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
A blend of colors and cultures as pilgrims mark Eid in Makkah
0
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh’s Al-Masmak fort stands guard over Saudi Arabia’s past

Eid event in Al-Jouf links young Saudis to ‘beautiful and glorious past’

Updated 05 June 2019
SPA
0

Eid event in Al-Jouf links young Saudis to ‘beautiful and glorious past’

  • Eid Al-Fitr has a distinct flavor in Al-Jouf, which has traditions that set it apart from other parts of the Kingdom
Updated 05 June 2019
SPA
0

SAKAKA: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) in Al-Jouf organized special events for the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The festivities are being held on Sakaka city’s Al-Dhale’ heritage street.
“Sakaka Awal” will bring together different generations, an SCTH official was quoted as saying.
“The objective of the event is to link young generations to their beautiful and glorious past, and to preserve the popular heritage of the region, including food, traditional clothes, and songs that are usually performed on these occasions,” Yasser bin Ibrahim Al-Ali, SCTH director-general in Al-Jouf, said.
Eid Al-Fitr has a distinct flavor in Al-Jouf, which has traditions that set it apart from other parts of the Kingdom.
There is a custom called Al-Ada. Young people gather palm fronds one or two days before the festival. They assemble these into a pyramid-like form and set the structure alight in preparation for their evening games, which last until the second day of Eid.
There is also the tradition of Al-Khadhab night, when women and young girls wear traditional dresses and adorn their hands and faces with henna.
Another local custom is when neighbors gather for Eid prayers. They salute and kiss each other and share their food. Men and young boys gather for the traditional Saudi Al-Ardheh sword dance and play games. 

 

Topics: Al-Jouf Saudi Arabia Saudi heritage

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Volume of shoppers up at dagger market in southern Saudi region of Najran during Eid
0
Saudi Arabia
A blend of colors and cultures as pilgrims mark Eid in Makkah

Latest updates

Cyprus police find third suitcase with body inside in lake
0
Scientist warns of Everest dangers from pollution, melting
0
#KuToo no more! Japanese women take stand against high heels
0
Eid event in Al-Jouf links young Saudis to ‘beautiful and glorious past’
0
Florida deputy arrested for inaction during Parkland shooting
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.