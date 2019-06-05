You are here

  • Home
  • Northern Light: The unique charms of Reykjavik
﻿

Northern Light: The unique charms of Reykjavik

1 / 3
The Northern Lights, seen from Iceland. (Shutterstock)
2 / 3
Godafoss Waterfall in Iceland. (Shutterstock)
3 / 3
Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 June 2019
Conor Purcell
0

Northern Light: The unique charms of Reykjavik

  • The Icelandic capital is unlike anywhere else in Europe
  • The Golden Circle is the most popular tourist route, as it’s easily accessible in a day trip from the capital. The route takes in Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir Geothermal Area and Gullfoss waterfall.
Updated 05 June 2019
Conor Purcell
0

DUBLIN: Reykjavík looks like no other European capital, but Iceland is like no other European country. It is of course, technically part of Scandinavia, but the country is very different from the likes of Sweden and Denmark. Its capital is beautiful, dotted with picture-postcard wooden houses and surrounded by some of the most spectacular countryside on the planet. It’s also filled with creative, quirky locals, and despite being no bigger than a town, has a whole host of culinary and artistic diversions.

The experience you have here will depend greatly on the time of the year you go. Travel in the winter months, and you will get almost total darkness, bitter cold and, of course, the glorious Northern Lights. Travel in the summer and you can expect only a few hours of darkness every night, as well as perfect weather for walking.

For a glimpse of Iceland’s prolificacy during the boom years, take a stroll to Harpa — the massive glass concert hall on the waterfront which opened in 2011. There are regular concerts held there, but it’s worth taking one of the daily guided tours, to hear the ill-fated history of the building as well as soak up some spectacular views. 

Although Iceland is starting to question the wisdom of unfettered tourism, Reykjavík is a very breathable city. Most of the buildings are wooden and no more than three stories high, which gives the place a frontier-town vibe. Its size means it’s perfect for walking, and one of the best routes is from the city center to Hallgrimskirkja, the iconic, spaceship-like church on the edge of town. The church is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; take the lift to the top (73 meters up) where spectacular views of the city and surrounding coast await.

Back in the city center, head to Laugavegur, Reykjavík’s main shopping street. Amid the overpriced tourist tat (any shop that sells stuffed toy puffins), there are some wonderful handmade goods on offer in Kirsuberjatred, on Vesturgata, including jewelry, baby footwear and sustainable bowls made of (yep) radish paper.

Although Iceland’s food culture hasn’t reached the heights of its Scandinavian neighbors further east, there is plenty to choose from in the city center; everything from hole-in-the-wall burger joints to tapas-style restaurants to high-concept Icelandic cuisine. We recommend Dill, the first Icelandic restaurant to receive a Michelin star, which focuses on New Nordic cuisine (try the dried puffin and trout).

It’s also worth getting the ferry to Videy Island, which only takes five minutes from the pier at Skarfabakki. The island is small, windswept and beautiful, and features an outdoor art gallery. Chief among the exhibits is the “Peace Tower,” created by Yoko Ono, which features the message “Imagine Peace” in 24 languages. Back on the mainland, take the waterfront path that heads northwest out of the city towards the iconic lighthouse on Grotta Island. The spectacular Esja mountain range looms across the bay, and provides a spectacular backdrop, as do the regular pieces of public art along the route.  

Iceland is rightly proud of how it has harnessed the geothermal energy that exists below its surface, allowing citizens to access free, unlimited hot water. You too can enjoy this natural bounty at Laugardalslaug, a series of rock pools in Laugardsalslaug Park at the eastern edge of the city. It features an Olympic-sized outdoor pool, waterslides and numerous hot tubs and steam baths.

If you want to go further afield — and you should — there are numerous day trips that give a glimpse of the country’s otherworldly scenery. The Golden Circle is the most popular tourist route, as it’s easily accessible in a day trip from the capital. The route takes in Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir Geothermal Area and Gullfoss waterfall.

Iceland is known for its spectacular terrain, and even the 45-minute journey to Keflavik airport passes through breathtaking volcanic landscapes. The Reykjanes field is dotted with mud pools, steam vents and hot springs. If you have time, stop at the Blue Lagoon on the way back to the airport. It’s relentlessly popular (1.5 million tourists per year) and not cheap ($40), but its huge geothermal pools are the perfect way to wind down before a long flight.

Topics: Iceland Reykjavik Travel Northern Lights

Related

0
Offbeat
Blame it on Bieber: Iceland canyon too popular with visitors
0
Travel
The road less traveled

Basqueing in the glory of Bilbao, Spain's most interesting city

The Guggenheim in Bilbao, designed by Frank Gehry. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 June 2019
Conor Purcell
0

Basqueing in the glory of Bilbao, Spain's most interesting city

  • It’s not as popular as Madrid or Barcelona, but the Basque capital is a fabulous place to visit
  • In recent decades, Bilbao has transformed from a fading industrial city to a vibrant cultural hub
Updated 05 June 2019
Conor Purcell
0

DUBLIN: Bilbao — in the heart of Spain’s Basque country — has undergone a profound change in recent decades, being transformed from a fading industrial city to a vibrant cultural capital — largely due to a single building.

Yes, you can’t talk about Bilbao without talking about the Guggenheim; the enormous, Frank Gehry-designed masterpiece that dominates the city both architecturally and culturally. It’s a stunning monument to both Gehry’s genius and Bilbao’s ambition to reinvent itself as an artistic hub. Even now, more than 20 years after it was first built, its sweeping curves are breathtaking, and it dominates the river front. There is a huge amount to see inside it as well, and we’d advise you to give yourself at least half a day to take everything in.

Since the Guggenheim opened, Bilbao has become a cultural hub, with myriad examples of cutting-edge architecture and public art alongside the traditional buildings of the Casco Viejo district. There’s the Norman Foster-designed Metro, the Philippe Starck-designed cultural center and the spectacular Santiago Calatrava bridge. The city is bisected by the Bilbao estuary and surrounded by lush mountains. Get your bearings by taking the three-minute Artxanda Funicular railway to the top of Artxanda mountain, which offers cafés, a leisure centre and spectacular views over the city to the coastline further north.

Foodies are in for a treat here, as Bilbao has some of the best food in Spain. The city is dotted with pinxto bars, (serving the Basque version of tapas). These are small slices of bread topped with everything from chorizo, cheese, ham, and anchovies, as well as a host of more ingenious ingredients — from wild mushroom croquettes, to octopus, to potato omelet. If you are in the mood for something more upscale, head to one of the various Michelin-starred restaurants in the city. Both Boroa Jatetxea and Etxebarri offer amazing gourmet Basque cuisine and are rightly feted as Bilbao’s culinary high points.

The center of the city is dominated by Casco Viejo — the old town — which is filled with narrow streets, hole-in-the-wall restaurants and lots of independent shops. At the center of the Casco are the city’s original seven streets, Las Siete Calles, which date from the 1400s. From there, head to the Plaza Nueva, which is filled with pinxto joints and cafés. There’s a flea market here every Sunday morning, which is a great place to pick up second-hand books, records and bric-a-brac. We recommend staying in this area; the atmospheric streets are dotted with small hotels and pensions, perfect as a base for exploring the city. We like the Caravan Cinema, which has only six rooms, each with a movie theme. If you want a room with a Guggenheim view, visit the Miro Hotel, which features sleek, minimal rooms and the requisite views of the iconic museum.

One of the city’s most vibrant areas is the former mining neighborhood of Bilbao la Vieja, which has a rough-and-ready feel, as well as lots of ethnic restaurants, plenty of independent galleries and the Miribilla Parkea, a large park that offers views across the estuary. Bilbao is a city that loves its football and nowhere is that more in evidence than at the 53,000-capacity San Mamés Stadium, home to Athletic Bilbao. Founded in 1898, the club only features players born or raised in the Basque region, and there’s an intensity to home games here that’s hard to beat. If it’s not possible to watch a home game, take a stadium tour, which offers a wonderful insight into the club’s history and operations, including a visit to the pitch, the dressing rooms and the trophy room.

If you want to explore the coast, take the Metro from Moyua station and head to the seaside suburb of Getxo, which is centered around a charming fishing village, filled with pinxto restaurants, a busy beach and some mansions oozing faded glamour. The town gets busy at the weekend, particularly in the summer, as locals escape the city heat. If you want to explore the rest of the Basque region (and you should), both San Sebastian and Santander are under two hours away by bus. Both are charming seaside towns, with countless restaurants, cafés and art galleries.

Topics: Travel Bilbao Spain holiday

Related

0
Travel
Barcelona: A destination for all travelers
0
Travel
Magical Madrid: The unique charms of the Spanish capital

Latest updates

BMW partners Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric engine
0
Sri Lanka proposes new law on fake news after Easter attacks
0
Infantino waved in for second term as FIFA president
0
Saudi Arabia calls on Sudanese parties to resume talks as death toll mounts
0
Ex-UEFA chief Johansson, father of Champions League, dies aged 89
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.