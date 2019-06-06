You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region launches ‘Eidkom Shamali’ festival
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region launches ‘Eidkom Shamali’ festival

1 / 3
The Eidkom Shamali festival aims to entertain the whole families with various fun events. (SPA)
2 / 3
The Eidkom Shamali festival aims to entertain the whole families with various fun events. (SPA)
3 / 3
The Eidkom Shamali festival aims to entertain the whole families with various fun events. (SPA)
Updated 06 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region launches ‘Eidkom Shamali’ festival

Updated 06 June 2019
SPA
0

ARAR: The festival of “Eidkom Shamali” (Your Eid is Northern), organized by the General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, was launched in the Raffaa neighborhood of Arar city, under the directive of Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders region.
The five-day festival aims to entertain the whole family and includes many fun events, mainly entertainment, heritage and cultural activities, in addition to musical, arts and photography sections.
Prince Faisal praised the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 under the leadership of the crown prince, and especially the entertainment activities for the promotion of quality of life for citizens and residents.
He praised the programs and events organized by the GEA and the support provided to the region for the Eid Al-Fitr activities.
Prince Faisal called for developing and diversifying celebrations in all governorates to meet the needs of residents and visitors.

Topics: Northern Borders Region Eidkom Shamali Eid Al-Fitr Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi volunteer foundation breaks Guinness record, bringing Eid joy to families in need
0
Saudi Arabia
Eid event in Al-Jouf links young Saudis to ‘beautiful and glorious past’

Saudi foundation wins gold, bronze in European Physics Olympiad

Updated 06 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi foundation wins gold, bronze in European Physics Olympiad

  • EUPHO is an international student contest, first held in 2017 in Estonia, and then in Russia 12 months later.
Updated 06 June 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Azan Al-Majnooni and Hisham Al-Maliki, of the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), won gold and bronze medals respectively at the European Physics Olympiad (EUPHO) 2019, in Riga, Latvia.
The contest ran from May 31 to June 4, and the Saudi duo were praised for their awards by the secretary-general of Mawhiba, Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami.
Al-Mathami stressed that the accomplishments were achieved thanks to government support for the sciences and the foundation. This was the first time the Kingdom had taken part in EUPHO, which hosted 26 other nations.
“This comes as an extension to the march toward achieving the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through improving education and building a solid base for a talented generation, capable of realizing the aspirations of a state able to rely on creativity and innovation as a means to achieve,” he said.
The secretary-general added that Saudi Arabia paid great attention to gifted and talented citizens, catering their needs and requirements, upgrading services and programs supporting them, and creating the right environment to grow and develop their abilities.
Al-Mathami underlined that this victory was the result of fruitful and constructive cooperation between Mawhiba and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.
EUPHO is an international student contest, first held in 2017 in Estonia, and then in Russia 12 months later.

Topics: Mawhiba European Physics Olympiad EUPHO 2019 Latvia Riga

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
SABIC, Mawhiba join forces to empower youth
0
Saudi Arabia
More than 4,000 students join Mawhiba program

Latest updates

Japan’s Abe to visit Iran next week
0
Tick tock goes the political clock as Dems weigh impeachment
0
Troubled Dutch teen was not euthanized: minister
0
Stressed pregnant moms may mean lower sperm counts: study
0
’Best ever’ simulation solves 40-year black hole mystery
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.