Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region launches ‘Eidkom Shamali’ festival

ARAR: The festival of “Eidkom Shamali” (Your Eid is Northern), organized by the General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, was launched in the Raffaa neighborhood of Arar city, under the directive of Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders region.
The five-day festival aims to entertain the whole family and includes many fun events, mainly entertainment, heritage and cultural activities, in addition to musical, arts and photography sections.
Prince Faisal praised the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 under the leadership of the crown prince, and especially the entertainment activities for the promotion of quality of life for citizens and residents.
He praised the programs and events organized by the GEA and the support provided to the region for the Eid Al-Fitr activities.
Prince Faisal called for developing and diversifying celebrations in all governorates to meet the needs of residents and visitors.
