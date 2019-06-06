You are here

  • Home
  • ’Best ever’ simulation solves 40-year black hole mystery
﻿

’Best ever’ simulation solves 40-year black hole mystery

This handout photograph released by Northwestern University on June 5, 2019, shows a vertical slice of a black hole alignment as scientists on unveiled the most detailed simulation of a black hole yet seen, solving a mystery dating back more than four decades over how the star-devouring monsters consume matter. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

’Best ever’ simulation solves 40-year black hole mystery

  • It is precisely this electromagnetic effect that causes matter to fall to the center of the black hole
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: Scientists on Thursday unveiled the most detailed simulation of a black hole yet, solving a mystery dating back more than four decades over how the star-devouring monsters consume matter.
Coming fresh on the heels of the first ever photo of one of the giant objects, which are scattered across the Universe, astrophysicists are now several steps closer to understanding how they form and develop.
A black hole is born when a large star collapses in on itself. Far from being a “hole,” they are instead incredibly dense objects with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, may escape them.
As they suck in matter such as gas, dust and space debris, they form an accretion disk — a churning mass of super-accelerated particles that are among the brightest objects in the Universe — around them.
It is the accretion disk that can be seen as a blurry halo around the image of the black hole released in April from the Event Horizon Telescope.
But accretion disks are nearly always tilted at an angle to the orientation of the black hole, known as its equatorial plane.
In 1975, Nobel Prize-winning physicist John Bardeen and astrophysicist Jacobus Petterson theorized that a rotating black hole would cause the inner region of a tilted accretion disk to line up with the black hole’s equatorial plane.
But no model could ever work out how, precisely, that would happen. Until now.
A team of astrophysicists from Northwestern University, Oxford University, and the University of Amsterdam, used graphical processing units to crunch large sets of data and simulate how black holes interact with their accretion disks.
Crucially, their approach gave them the computing power to account for magnetic turbulence, which occurs when different particles churn at different speeds within the accretion disk.
It is precisely this electromagnetic effect that causes matter to fall to the center of the black hole.
Alexander Tchekhovskoy, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, likened matter accumulating near a black hole to throwing a dart toward the board at random.
“If you don’t really aim it will never hit the bullseye,” he said. “In the same way, when (matter) falls into the black hole it has some rotation but this rotation will have nothing generally to do with how the black hole rotates. The two rotations will not know anything about each other.”

Previous simulations manually predicted the additional friction their creators believed was needed to make matter move toward the black hole.
“Whereas now in our model, we don’t have to postulate this friction,” Tchekhovskoy told AFP. “We put in magnetic fields and these actually cause an instability that then causes friction and the disk falls in as a result.”
This might seem like a small detail but it directly affects how fast black holes spin and, consequently, what effect they have on the galaxies that surround them.
The simulation, which produces a disk with two jets of gas and magnetic fields protruding from the center like fountains, shows the inner part of the accretion disk aligning perfectly with the black hole’s equator even as the outer part remains at an angle.
“Before now there was a worry that when you take into account all the complications that come with matter interacting with a black hole, such as magnetic fields, the turbulence in the disk, the swirling motions — those things might kill the alignment effect,” said Tchekhovskoy.
“We found that, no, it doesn’t kill it, actually the inner parts of the disk do align with the black hole and we can now more confidently make predictions about how black holes would look.”

Topics: Black Hole

Related

0
Science & Technology
Black hole named ‘Powehi’ by Hawaii university professor
0
World
Remarkable photo of black hole released in astrophysics breakthrough

Stressed pregnant moms may mean lower sperm counts: study

Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

Stressed pregnant moms may mean lower sperm counts: study

  • There is a growing evidence that sperms counts among men of European ancestry have, in general, declined over the last 40 years
Updated 06 June 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Men whose mothers suffered stressful events such as divorce or job loss in early pregnancy are more likely to have fewer and less active sperm, researchers said Thursday.
Among Australian 20-year-olds born of women who experienced at least three such events during the first 18 weeks of foetal growth, sperm count was a third lower and mobility down by 12 percent compared to other men their age, they reported in the journal Human Reproduction.
Testosterone levels were also lower, by about ten percent.
“Maternal exposure to stressful life events during early pregnancy, a vulnerable period for the development organs, may have important life-long adverse effects on men’s fertility,” concluded senior author Roger Hart, a professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Western Australia.
The link between stress and sperm count disappeared when the challenging events — the death of a close relative or friend, marital problems, severe money woes — occurred only during the final trimester of pregnancy.
Mice experiments have suggested that early gestation — between eight to 14 weeks in humans — is a critical period for male reproductive development.
The new findings, the authors note, establish a clear link between stress and sperm health, but not necessarily a cause-and-effect relationship.
Other factors that can accompany stress such as drug use and smoking may turn out to play equally or more important roles.
But the rodent experiments bolster the theory that stress leads to reduced testosterone production in foetal testes, said Richard Sharpe, an honorary professor at the Center for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh not involved in the study.

“That would support the view that too much stress in early pregnancy might be detrimental to optimal male reproductive development,” he wrote in a comment.
Even the lowest sperm count reported among the men whose mothers had experience repeated stress would not on its own result in infertility, though it might be a contributing factor, the researchers said.
Other factors that impact male fertility included obesity, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and possibly exposure to chemicals.
To tease out the impact of maternal stress, Hart’s team combed through data from an ongoing, multi-generational study in Western Australia that recruited some 3,000 women in their 18th week of pregnancy between 1989 and 1991.
The mothers completed questionnaires at Week 18 and Week 34, answering questions about stressful life events during the previous months.
A total of 1,454 boys born from this cohort were monitored by researchers over the next two decades as they grew up. When then turned 20, 643 had testicular ultrasound exams, and provided both semen and blood samples for analysis.
There is a growing evidence that sperms counts among men of European ancestry have, in general, declined over the last 40 years.
A review study in 2017 covering 43,000 men found that sperm concentration had gone done by nearly 50 percent over that period, while still remaining within the “normal” range established by the World Health Organization.
At the same time, there was no significant decline in South America, Asia, and Africa.

Topics: sperm

Related

0
Offbeat
Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm
0
Food & Health
Study sees link between pollution and sperm size, some skeptical

Latest updates

Report on tanker attacks to be presented to UN Security Council: Sky News Arabia
0
Three die in Georgia luxury hotel helicopter crash
0
Shakira in court in Spain over alleged tax fraud
0
Vietnam jails another Facebook user over ‘anti-state’ posts
0
Sudan protesters to keep up campaign until military’s ouster
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.