Egypt: Troops kill 14 militants day after Daesh attack in Sinai

Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
  • Egyptian security officials initially said as many as 10 policemen died in the attack on Wednesday but the discrepancy in the accounts could not be reconciled
  • Egypt has battled extremist militants for years in northern Sinai, where the Daesh affiliate is based
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt says security forces killed 14 militants while pursuing attackers behind an assault on a police checkpoint in northern Sinai that authorities said left eight policemen dead.
Daesh had claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack near the city of el-Arish.
Egyptian security officials initially said as many as 10 policemen died in the attack but the discrepancy in the accounts could not be reconciled. The area is off limits to reporters.
The Interior Ministry says that while pursuing the attackers, security forces located a group of insurgents hiding inside a deserted house in the city. A shootout ensued, killing 14 militants who had automatic rifles, bombs and explosive belts in the possession.
Egypt has battled extremist militants for years in northern Sinai, where the Daesh affiliate is based.

Trump says Tehran is ‘championing terrorism’ across the Middle East

Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
  • Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians
  • Macron: France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms
Updated 06 June 2019
Reuters
CAEN, France: Iran is “championing terrorism” across the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Thursday in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Trump also said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians.
France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms and new international negotiations need to be opened for that goal to be met, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Both men were speaking before holding bilateral talks in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Trump added that he would make a decision on whether to slap more than $300 billion in tariffs on China after a meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies at the end of June in Japan, where he will hold talks with China’s president.

Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister is traveling to Iran next week to discuss the faltering nuclear accord between Tehran and leading world powers.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Adebahr said Thursday that the visit is part of a broader trip to the Middle East that also includes stops in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. She said Foreign Minister Heiko Maas plans to meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif on Monday.
Adebahr said Germany believes the 2015 deal remains "a good agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons" and that Maas discussed the trip with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent visit to Berlin.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord last year, saying that it failed to sufficiently curb Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons.

