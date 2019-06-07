You are here

Board: Omar violated Minnesota campaign finance rules

This March 12, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., listening as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
Updated 07 June 2019
AP
Board: Omar violated Minnesota campaign finance rules

  • According to the board, evidence indicates that the $2,250 was not payment for Omar’s marital dissolution
Updated 07 June 2019
AP
ST. PAUL, Minnesota: US Rep. Ilhan Omar violated state rules when she used campaign funds to pay for personal out-of-state travel and help on her tax returns and must reimburse her former campaign committee nearly $3,500, Minnesota campaign finance officials ruled Thursday.
The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board said the first-term Democratic congresswoman also must pay the state a $500 civil penalty for using campaign money to travel to Florida, where she accepted an honorarium.
The board found Omar’s campaign bought a plane ticket to Boston to speak at a political rally; paid for a hotel in Washington, D.C., where Omar participated in an interview for the Girl UP UN conference; and covered her travel to Chicago to accept an award and attend a fundraising luncheon, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
Under state law, trips must be reasonably related to serving in office. Omar was a state representative from Minneapolis at the time of the violations. She was elected to the US House last November.
Republican state Rep. Steve Drazkowski initially raised the complaints against Omar. He suggested that Omar used $2,250 in campaign funds to pay a lawyer for her divorce proceedings. Omar has said those payments to her attorney were campaign-related fees.
The board found the fee was actually reimbursement to two other law firms for work related to immigration and tax documents. The board also determined that $1,500 spent to correct an issue on Omar’s tax return was not a campaign-related expense and must be returned.
According to the board, evidence indicates that the $2,250 was not payment for Omar’s marital dissolution. The board directed Omar to file an amended report with more information about the law firm payments.
Omar had called the claims politically motivated. In a statement, her congressional campaign said she is “glad this process is complete” and that she intends to comply with the board’s findings.
Drazkowski said in a statement that the results provide “no reassurance to Minnesotans,” and the report “raises even more troubling questions.”

Topics: Rep. Ilhan Omar

0
Brexit Party fails to win first seat in UK by-election

Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
Brexit Party fails to win first seat in UK by-election

  • The Brexit Party’s candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote
  • Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
PETERBOROUGH: Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain’s parliament as it lost out to the main opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results on Friday showed.
The poll in the eastern English city of Peterborough was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offense.
The Brexit Party’s candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote, behind Labour’s Lisa Forbes, who won around 31 percent. The ruling Conservatives came third with 21 percent, while the Liberal Democrats won 12 percent.
Friday’s result is a setback for the Brexit Party — founded by euroskeptic figurehead Farage only a few months ago — which came out on top in the European elections in May with 31.6 percent of votes cast.
It had been seeking to capitalize on that momentum as well as voter disillusionment with the main Conservative and Labour parties, who have historically shared the Peterborough seat.
Prime Minister Theresa May is stepping down after delaying Brexit twice as she tried and failed to get her EU divorce deal through parliament.
Farage, who has called for Britain to leave the bloc without a deal, said last weekend while campaigning he saw the by-election as “the opportunity for the next chapter in this great story.”

Topics: Brexit UK EU

0
