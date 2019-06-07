You are here

UN agency says Libya floods kill 4, displace more than 2,500

Libyan police drive through a flooded road, caused by heavy rain, in the capital Tripoli on Nov. 6, 2015. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2019
AP
  • The UNHCR says that the rains began on May 28 in the town of Ghat, 1,300 kilometers from Tripoli
  • The statement says 30 people have been injured
CAIRO: The UN refugee agency says heavy rains have triggered severe flooding in southwestern Libya since late May, killing four people and forcing more than 2,500 to flee their homes.
The UNHCR says in a statement released on Friday that the rains began on May 28 in the town of Ghat. The town is located some 1,300 kilometers, or about 800 miles, from the capital of Tripoli.
The statement says 30 people have been injured. The flooding has also damaged and blocked main roads and flooded Ghat’s only hospital that serves the town’s 20,000 inhabitants.
The UNHCR has sent a relief convoy with tents, mattresses, blankets and other needed items that’s expected to arrive in Ghat later in the day. It says the shipment will assist 400 families.

Topics: UN Libya Flood

Egypt officials say police kill 8 militants in Sinai

  • On Thursday, Egypt announced the killing of 14 militants linked to Wednesday’s attack that left eight policemen killed near El-Arish
  • Egypt has battled militants for years in northern Sinai
CAIRO: Egypt says its security forces have killed eight militants in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, two days after a deadly attack killed several police.
The Interior Ministry issued a statement Friday saying it had received information about insurgents hiding in an olive farm south of the city of El-Arish. While hunting them down, a shootout ensued killing the militants, who had in their possession five automatic rifles, a bomb and two explosive belts, according to the statement cited by the official MENA news agency.
On Thursday, Egypt announced the killing of 14 militants linked to Wednesday’s attack that left eight policemen killed near El-Arish. Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has battled militants for years in northern Sinai, where an affiliate of Daesh is based.

Topics: Egypt Sinai El-Arish

