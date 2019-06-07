Police say Oman-Dubai bus crashes, killing 17 in UAE

You are here

This image released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
DUBAI: A bus from Oman smashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 people, including at least 12 Indians, authorities said Friday.
The number of Indians killed in the crash Thursday night in the United Arab Emirates could increase further, Indian consular officials said.
The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighborhood around 6 p.m., smashing through the driver’s side of the bus. The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a major highway in Dubai.
Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involved its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.
Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities, without elaborating. At least three others were injured in the crash.
“Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

BEIRUT: Fierce clashes between government forces and extremists have left 83 combatants dead in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said Friday.
The clashes on the edge of the rebel-controlled Idlib region have killed 44 government loyalists and 39 extremists since Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The region of some three million people — almost half of them displaced from other parts of the country — is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate.

