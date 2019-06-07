You are here

﻿

Syria flare-up leaves 83 fighters dead

Fierce clashes between government forces and extremists have left 83 combatants dead in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said Friday. (File/ AFP)
Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
Syria flare-up leaves 83 fighters dead

Updated 07 June 2019
AFP
BEIRUT: Fierce clashes between government forces and extremists have left 83 combatants dead in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said Friday.
The clashes on the edge of the rebel-controlled Idlib region have killed 44 government loyalists and 39 extremists since Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The region of some three million people — almost half of them displaced from other parts of the country — is dominated by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Egypt officials say police kill 8 militants in Sinai

Updated 07 June 2019
AP
Egypt officials say police kill 8 militants in Sinai

  • On Thursday, Egypt announced the killing of 14 militants linked to Wednesday’s attack that left eight policemen killed near El-Arish
  • Egypt has battled militants for years in northern Sinai
Updated 07 June 2019
AP
CAIRO: Egypt says its security forces have killed eight militants in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, two days after a deadly attack killed several police.
The Interior Ministry issued a statement Friday saying it had received information about insurgents hiding in an olive farm south of the city of El-Arish. While hunting them down, a shootout ensued killing the militants, who had in their possession five automatic rifles, a bomb and two explosive belts, according to the statement cited by the official MENA news agency.
On Thursday, Egypt announced the killing of 14 militants linked to Wednesday’s attack that left eight policemen killed near El-Arish. Daesh had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Egypt has battled militants for years in northern Sinai, where an affiliate of Daesh is based.

Topics: Egypt Sinai El-Arish

