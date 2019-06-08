You are here

Wives of high-ranking IRGC generals accused of financial corruption

Morteza Alviri made the allegations when asked during an interview about the role the wives of General Qasem Soleimani (C) and General Ali Jafari (L) played in transferring the ownership of a number of companies. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

Wives of high-ranking IRGC generals accused of financial corruption

  • Wives of General Qasem Soleimani and General Ali Jafari under scrutiny
  • Case involves the transferring of company ownerships
Updated 08 June 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: The wives of two high-ranking Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps members are allegedly involved in 12 cases of financial corruption, several media outlets reported on Saturday citing a member of Tehran City Council.
Council member Morteza Alviri made the allegations when asked during an interview about the role the wives of General Qasem Soleimani and General Ali Jafari played in transferring the ownership of a number of companies.
Alviri said: “Twelve complete and clear cases of serious violations were delivered to the judiciary to act. This is one of our complaints, that I recently talked about.
“That is why when a few eight-year-old girls perform at a women-only event in Milad Tower, they woke up Mr. Najafi (former Tehran mayor) at midnight to take action against it, but for twelve obvious financial violations the prosecutor’s office does not even ask for an explanation. We do have this complaint,” he added.
Mohammad Ali Najafi — a reformist mayor of the capital and a confidant of Hassan Rouahni — was handed over to Iran’s criminal court last month after confessing to killing his wife in a case that shocked the country.

Topics: Middle East Iran corruption Tehran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) IRGC

Israel has 'right' to annex West Bank land, says US ambassador

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem March 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 June 2019
AFP
0

Israel has ‘right’ to annex West Bank land, says US ambassador

  • Following persistent expansion of the settlements by successive Netanyahu governments, more than 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank
Updated 09 June 2019
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: The US ambassador has said Israel has the right to annex at least “some” of the occupied West Bank, in comments likely to deepen Palestinian opposition to a long-awaited US peace plan.
The Palestinians have rejected the plan before it has even been unveiled, citing a string of moves by US President Donald Trump that they say show his administration is irredeemably biased.
They are likely to see the latest comments by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman as new nail in the coffin of a peace process that is already on life support.
In the interview published by the New York Times on Saturday, Friedman said that some degree of annexation of the West Bank would be legitimate. “Under certain circumstances, I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank,” he said.
Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat has said any such policy would be tantamount to “US complicity with Israeli colonial plans.”
The establishment of a Palestinian state in territories, including the West Bank, that Israel occupied in the Six-Day War of 1967, has been the focus of all past Middle East peace plans.
No firm date has yet been set for the unveiling of the Trump administration’s plan although a conference is to be held in Bahrain later this month on its economic aspects.
The public comments made by administation officials so far suggest the plan will lean heavily on substantial financial support for the Palestinian economy, much of it funded by the Gulf Arab states, in return for concessions on territory and statehood. “The absolute last thing the world needs is a failed Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan,” Friedman said in the Times interview.

SPEEDREAD

The Palestinians have rejected the plan before it has even been unveiled, citing a string of moves by US President Donald Trump that they say show his administration is irredeemably biased.

“We’re relying upon the fact that the right plan, for the right time, will get the right reaction over time.”
Friedman, a staunch supporter of the Israeli settlements, told the Times that the Trump plan was aimed at improving the quality of life for Palestinians but would fall well short of a “permanent resolution to the conflict.”

He said he did not believe the plan would trigger Palestinian violence.
But he said the United States would coordinate closely with Arab ally Jordan, which could face unrest among its large Palestinian population over a plan perceived as overly favorable to Israel.
Publication of the plan looks set to be further delayed after the Israeli paraliament called a snap general election for September, the second this year.
The plan is regarded as too sensitive to release during the campaign.
During campaigning for the first general election in April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to annex West Bank Jewish settlements, a move long supported by nearly all lawmakers in his alliance of right-wing and religious parties.
Earlier, in February, Netanyahu told lawmakers he had been discussing with Washington a plan that would effectively annex settlements.
In a rare public show of disunity between the close allies, the White House then flatly denied any such discussion.
Following persistent expansion of the settlements by successive Netanyahu governments, more than 600,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, including annexed east Jerusalem, among some three million Palestinians.
The international community regards the settlements as illegal and the biggest obstacle to peace.

Topics: Palestine Israel

