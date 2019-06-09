You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen vice president praises coalition’s efforts against Iran’s interference
﻿

Yemen vice president praises coalition’s efforts against Iran’s interference

Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said he was appreciative of the Saudi-led Arab coalition for its part in defending Yemen against what he called ‘Iran’s destructive influence in the country.’ (File/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
0

Yemen vice president praises coalition’s efforts against Iran’s interference

  • Houthis killed eight civilians during Eid
  • The militia have suffered heavy losses in recent fighting
Updated 09 June 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar said on Saturday that he was grateful for the Saudi-led Arab coalition in defending Yemen from “Iran’s destructive influence in the country.”

His comments came during a discussion with military commanders in Yemen as they spoke about the progress made in the fight against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ahmar called on the residents of Hajjah to support the efforts of the army to establish security and stability ion the province.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army launched a military operation targeting sites in the east of Sanaa.

Army units and forces of the Popular Resistance carried out a surprise attack on the positions of the Houthis.

According to sources, the militia suffered heavy losses, while no injuries were recorded among the units of the attacking army.

In Taiz, the Houthi snipers shot and killed a woman and wounded another, local sources reported.

During Eid, eight civilians were killed by Houthi militia in Taiz.

Topics: Yemen Iran Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rescues injured crewman from ‘hostile’ Iranian ship off the coast of Yemen
0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdul Aziz, commander of Arab coalition forces in Yemen

Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah

Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah

  • Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting
  • Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12
Updated 43 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

ABU DHABI: The UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that the recent Fujairah incident was an "attack on the UAE and safety of navigation of other countries" during a joint press conference held with German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed an investigation into the attack on four tankers off its coast on May 12. The UAE last week told the UN Security Council that the attacks bore the hallmarks of a "sophisticated and coordinated operation," most likely by a "state actor."

The UAE, joined by Norway and Saudi Arabia, briefed to Security Council members on the incident, but did not say who it believed was behind the attacks and did not mention Iran, which has been accused by the US of being directly responsible.

On Iran, Maas said the regime's continued use of ballistic missiles in the region was a "concern" and that he would be bringing up the topic during discussions he is holding in Tehran later this week.

Sheikh Abdullah said he and Maas discussed various regional issues during their meeting, including the ongoing situations in Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

More to follow...

Topics: Middle East UAE Germany Abu Dhabi Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Related

0
Middle-East
US threatens ‘swift and decisive’ response to any Iran attack
Special 0
Middle-East
Sabotage of oil tankers stirs concern over Gulf shipping

Latest updates

History man Rafael Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title
0
Fujairah tanker incident was ‘attack’ on UAE and ‘safety of navigation’: Sheikh Abdullah
0
Syrian rebel town buries goalkeeper who became ‘singer of the revolution’
0
Jennifer Lopez spotlights Lebanese designers on world tour
0
TRYP: an urban escape in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.