Tamimi Markets launches e-commerce platform

Tamimi Markets has launched its e-commerce grocery platform (www.shop.tamimimarkets.com).
The website and app were unveiled on May 15 in the presence of media representatives, top vendors in Saudi Arabia and management officials of Tamimi Markets and Tamimi Group.
The platform offers “Click and Collect” service, which enables customers to buy online from the comfort of their homes and pick up the groceries with an average of three minutes waiting time via a drive-through service at the store.
The service is free of charge and has no minimum purchase amount.
Tamimi Markets CEO Abdulaziz Al-Tamimi said the “Click and Collect” service will add job opportunities for tech-savvy Saudis. “It will offer a special and unique customer experience that combines quality, extensive products and competitive prices every day,” he added.
Tamimi Markets General Manager Bobby Rajendran said: “We have great opportunities in our fast-growing market and part of our expansion plan is to reach Riyadh in July, to launch a home delivery service in September, and then further expand the business to the western region of Saudi Arabia in the third quarter of 2020.”
Tamimi Markets E-commerce Manager Julie Samaha said all popular payment methods in Saudi Arabia will be available, including cash-on-delivery.
She said the platform is compatible with different web browsers and is available as iOS and Android apps.
“Our team will be working hard to keep up with new tech developments to meet the needs of the local market and exceed our clients’ expectations,” said Samaha.
Tamimi Markets is a Saudi company based in Alkhobar and is a subsidiary of the worldwide Tamimi Group headquartered in Dammam.
Updated 10 June 2019
