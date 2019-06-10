You are here

Kazakhstan elects new leader, as hundreds arrested in protests

Police officers detain opposition supporters during a protest against presidential election, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a protest against presidential election, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a protest against presidential election, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. (REUTERS)
ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN: Kazakhstan on Sunday elected the hand-picked successor of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev with 70 percent of the vote, exit polls showed, as police arrested hundreds of opposition protesters.
The victory of career diplomat Kassym Jomart-Tokayev was never in doubt after he received the blessing of powerful Nazarbayev, who had led the Central Asian nation for the last three decades.
Tokayev, 66, took just over 70 percent of the vote, according to the government-approved “Public Opinion” pollster. His nearest opposition rival Amirzhan Kosanov had around 15 percent.
But the day was marked by the biggest protests the Muslim-majority country has seen in three years, as demonstrators urged a “boycott” of what they said was a fixed election.
The build-up to the vote saw an intensifying crackdown on the opposition with courts sentencing protesters to short stays in jail and police raiding activists’ homes.
The interior ministry said around 500 people were arrested on Sunday, with deputy minister Marat Kozhayev blaming “radical elements” for holding “unsanctioned” rallies.
Two AFP journalists were among those detained in largest city Almaty, where police broke up a protest involving several hundred people.
Protesters shouted “shame, shame, shame!” and said “police come to the side of the people” as officers moved in on the crowd.
One AFP correspondent was taken to a police station before being released while another had video equipment confiscated.
Journalists for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and an independent local news site were also arrested, as was a representative of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee rights NGO. They were all later released.
Dimash Alzhanov, a noted civic activist and political analyst, was arrested and was still being held on Sunday evening.
Turnout in the election was around 77 percent, the Central Election Commission said earlier in the day.

Nazarbayev’s announcement in March that he was stepping down from the presidency and naming Toyakev interim leader shocked Kazakhs who had lived under his rule since Soviet times.
But the 78-year-old, who turned the country of 18 million people into an energy powerhouse while governing with little tolerance for opposition, is still expected to call the shots from behind the scenes.
As he voted, Tokayev told reporters in the capital Nur-Sultan that Nazarbayev was “still in power in the capacity of chairman of the security council... and other capacities.”
Marat Sagyndykov, a 65-year-old retired civil servant told AFP he had voted for Tokayev “in order to continue the course of the Leader of the Nation,” referring to Nazarbayev’s constitutionally designated status.
“I think in 30 years we have had some successes. There have been negatives, too, but they exist in all countries,” he said.
Aslan Sagutdinov, a video blogger who was detained last month for holding up a blank placard at a protest, told AFP in an email he was not taking part in the election.
“If you vote in unfair elections you are allowing them to say they are fair,” said Sagutdinov, who lives in the northwestern town of Uralsk.

Four years ago Nazarbayev scored nearly 98 percent of a virtually uncontested vote where the official turnout was 95 percent.
No Kazakh vote has ever been recognized as fully democratic by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which sent more than 300 observers to monitor this election.
One of Tokayev’s first acts as interim president was to propose that the capital Astana — which Nazarbayev transformed from a steppe town into a million-strong city — be renamed “Nur-Sultan” in honor of his mentor.
The change went ahead without public consultation.
There was only one candidate who was openly in opposition in the race, journalist Amirzhan Kosanov, who has criticized the government.
However, even his criticism was vague, rather than directly attacking either Tokayev or Nazarbayev.
Human Rights Watch called the prospect of a genuine political transition “an illusion” and noted the persistence of rights abuses under Tokayev’s interim presidency.
“Kazakh authorities routinely break up peaceful protests, forcibly round up participants... and sanction them with warnings, fines, and short-term imprisonment,” the watchdog said.

Sri Lanka, India vow joint efforts against terror

Updated 09 June 2019
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN
0

Sri Lanka, India vow joint efforts against terror

  • Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the Indian premier at the airport
  • The Indian PM also visited St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo, one of the sites of April 21 attacks
Updated 09 June 2019
MOHAMMED RASOLDEEN
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will rise again and “cowardly acts of terror” cannot defeat its spirit, India’s prime minister said on Sunday, as he became the first foreign leader to visit the island after suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people in April.

Narendra Modi was tweeting snippets from his packed itinerary to Sri Lanka, which has been under a state of emergency since terrorists attacked churches and hotels on Easter Sunday on April 21.

His Twitter feed showed him paying his respects at one of the attack sites, St. Anthony’s Church in Colombo, and meeting President Maithripala Sirisena. He was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. “India never forgets her friends when they are in need,” Modi said on arrival.

“I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again,” Modi later tweeted. “Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.”

Modi said that he and Sirisena agreed that terrorism was a joint threat that needed “collective and focused” action. “Reiterated India’s commitment to partner with Sri Lanka for a shared, secure and prosperous future,” he added.

Suicide bombers inflicted devastating blasts on multiple sites in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. It was the country’s deadliest violence since the civil war ended in 2009.

Hotel occupancy across the island has plummeted and its beaches, restaurants and shops are quiet. Tourism authorities said that visitor arrivals would drop between 30 and 50 percent in the two months after the bombings, Reuters news agency reported.

Namal Rajapaksa, parliamentarian and son of opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, said he was grateful for Modi’s “timely” gesture. “This visit won’t just strengthen bilateral ties but is also deeply significant for improving Sri Lanka’s overall image internationally hereafter,” he tweeted.

Modi, still fresh from his landslide election victory last month, also met members of the Indian community in Colombo and thanked them for burnishing India’s reputation on the world stage.

“It is always a delight to interact with the Indian diaspora. Today India’s position in the world is getting stronger and a large part of that credit goes to the Indian diaspora,” he told them.

Modi described the Sri Lanka visit as “short but immensely fruitful.”

Topics: SRI LANKA ATTACKS Narendra Modi

