Francis wants first papal visit to Iraq

﻿

Pope Francis made the improvised remark in an address to members of a group of charities. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2019
Reuters
  • Iraq is home to many different eastern rite churches, both Catholic and Orthodox
  • Iraq’s small Christian population of several hundred thousand suffered particular hardships when Daesh controlled large parts of the country
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Monday he wants to travel to Iraq next year, which would be the first ever papal trip there.
Francis made the improvised remark in an address to members of a group of charities that help Christians in the Middle East and other areas.
“A constant thought accompanies me when I think of Iraq,” he said in prepared remarks, then adding: “Where I have the will to go next year.”
Wars and conflicts have led to an exodus of Christians in Iraq and some other countries in the Middle East.
Iraq’s small Christian population of several hundred thousand suffered particular hardships when Daesh controlled large parts of the country, but have recovered freedoms since the militants were pushed out.
Iraq is home to many different eastern rite churches, both Catholic and Orthodox.
In 2000, the late Pope John Paul wanted to visit the ancient Iraqi city of Ur, traditionally held to be the birthplace of Abraham. It was to have been the first leg of a three-step pilgrimage to Iraq, Egypt and Israel.
But negotiations with the government of then Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein broke down and he was unable to go.

Topics: Pope Francis Iraq Catholic

Gaza medic succumbs to wounds inflicted by Israeli fire

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s Health Ministry says that a Palestinian paramedic has succumbed to wounds inflicted by Israeli fire at a border protest a month before.
The ministry said Mohammed Al-Judeili, 36, died in a West Bank hospital Monday of a wound from a rubber bullet to his head. His death brings the toll of medics killed while tending to the wounded at Gaza’s weekly border protests up to four.
Hamas, the group ruling Gaza, launched the protests last year to draw attention to the crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after it took control of the territory in 2007. Over 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed since the demonstrations began.
The protests often escalate into cycles of cross-border conflicts defused with short-lived truces mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

Topics: Gaza Palestine

