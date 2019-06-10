Storm, floods kill 2 in south Yemen

DUBAI: At least two people died in Yemen after heavy rains and floods struck several parts of the country’s southern and eastern provinces on Sunday.

A person died of a tree falling on him, and another of the electric shock, local media reported.

Torrential rains, lightning and high winds have caused roadblocks in Aden and other neighboring provinces.

Yemen’s National Meteorological Center warned of “continuing turbulent weather,” stating that heavy rains with high winds might continue to hit the southern coast and the adjacent areas.

The center also warned residents “to take the necessary precautions from the flow of floods, low visibility and sea waves disturbance.”

Meanwhile, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Arab coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen, said the coalition has launched emergency relief operations for flood victims in Yemen.

An air bridge has been built to aid Yemenis affected by torrents and floods and a relief aircraft was sent from Riyadh to assist those affected.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has called on his government to implement an emergency budget to deal with the floods while Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed inspected the damage caused by heavy rains in Aden.