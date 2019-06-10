You are here

Storm, floods kill 2 in south Yemen

Yemeni men ride through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on May 26, 2019. (File/AFP)
  • Torrential rains, lightning and high winds have caused roadblocks in Aden
  • President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has called on his government to implement an emergency budget to deal with the floods
DUBAI: At least two people died in Yemen after heavy rains and floods struck several parts of the country’s southern and eastern provinces on Sunday.

A person died of a tree falling on him, and another of the electric shock, local media reported.

Torrential rains, lightning and high winds have caused roadblocks in Aden and other neighboring provinces.

Yemen’s National Meteorological Center warned of “continuing turbulent weather,” stating that heavy rains with high winds might continue to hit the southern coast and the adjacent areas.

The center also warned residents “to take the necessary precautions from the flow of floods, low visibility and sea waves disturbance.”

Meanwhile, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Arab coalition fighting to support the legitimate government in Yemen, said the coalition has launched emergency relief operations for flood victims in Yemen.
An air bridge has been built to aid Yemenis affected by torrents and floods and a relief aircraft was sent from Riyadh to assist those affected.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has called on his government to implement an emergency budget to deal with the floods while Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed inspected the damage caused by heavy rains in Aden.

The prime minister stressed the importance of all government agencies represented to redouble efforts and work as an integrated cell in the face of disaster and alleviate the suffering of citizens affected by the storm.

Nechirvan Barzani takes presidency of Iraq’s Kurdish region

Nechirvan Barzani takes presidency of Iraq’s Kurdish region

  • Position has been vacant since 2017 when his uncle Masoud Barzani quit after a failed independence bid
  • The post has long been a source of tension among Iraq’s Kurdish political parties
IRBIL: The prime minister of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Nechirvan Barzani, was sworn on Monday in as its president, filling the most powerful regional office, vacant since 2017 when his uncle quit after a failed independence bid.
Barzani’s uncle Masoud Barzani was the only other person to have held the office since it was created in 2005, two years after the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
The younger Barzani, whose Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won first place in a parliamentary election eight months ago, was elected president by the new parliament last month.
The vote was boycotted by the KDP’s main regional rivals, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). The two parties, foes during the Saddam era, have shared power in the region since the US-led invasion, but have been at odds lately over the allocation of posts in the regional government.
Masoud Barzani, still the head of the KDP, stepped down after 12 years as regional president in November 2017, less than a month after a referendum on independence backfired, triggering a military offensive from Baghdad and a crisis for Iraq’s Kurds.
During the time the post was vacant, the president’s powers were divided between the prime minister, parliament and the judiciary in a makeshift arrangement, leaving the future of the presidency uncertain.
The post has long been a source of tension among Iraq’s Kurdish political parties. Some have called for the region to adopt a parliamentary system and abolish the presidency.
The semi-autonomous region does not have a formal constitution, having failed to ratify it in parliament since it was drafted in 2009.
Barzani is expected to nominate his cousin, Masrour Barzani, now security chief, to replace him as prime minister.
Monday’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Speaker of the House Mohammad Al-Halboosi, among other Iraqi officials.
Salih is a leading figure in the PUK. Since Iraq’s post-Saddam constitution was set up, the Iraqi presidency has been held by a Kurd from the PUK, while the rival KDP has held the presidency of Kurdistan.

