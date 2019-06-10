You are here

Something borrowed: Online boutique for pre-worn wedding gowns launches in Dubai

New e-marketplace dresscometrue.com allows brides in the Middle East to sell their pre-loved gowns. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
Something borrowed: Online boutique for pre-worn wedding gowns launches in Dubai

  • Some of the dresses are almost 70% cheaper than their original price
  • Sellers can choose to list their dress under three different options of service
Updated 23 sec ago
Saffiya Ansari
DUBAI: Brides-to-be in the Gulf often spend the lead up to their big day frantically searching for the perfect wedding dress. It’s no secret that options in the region are far from plentiful and it isn’t unheard of for brides to head abroad in the hunt for the ultimate bridal gown.

After struggling to find her own wedding dress, Dubai-based entrepreneur Eva Hachem joined forces with her husband Andy Werner to launch Dress Come True, a new platform that allows brides to shop for pre-loved wedding gowns online, with as much as 70 percent off the original retail price.

“I got married in Dubai and… I struggled to find my dream dress. I found that the prices were unreasonable and I either had to compromise on the selection or on the price,” Hachem told Arab News.

“After the wedding, I wanted to sell the dress so I picked up the phone and called boutiques and I said ‘okay, all the brides who buy from you, where do they re-sell their dress?’ They said, ‘We wish (we knew), all the brides ask us.”

The exchange sparked an idea that quickly snowballed into the new platform, one where brides can sell the “one dress you will never wear again,” while making sure it goes to someone who will cherish the gown.  

Loved-up newlyweds can list their gowns on the website for a one-time fee, with three options available. The basic package costs $22 and requires the seller to organize the delivery, while the second option allows the seller to fall back on the Dress Come True team to organize the delivery for a one-time fee of $35. Finally, for $41, sellers can avail the so-called concierge service, where the company handles all aspects of the sale.

But can brides bear to part with such an important item of clothing?

“Yesterday we talked to a bride who said something very interesting,” Hachem told Arab News. “She said, ‘I have had my dress for two years and I cherish it, but I don’t want to keep it. I never had the heart to list it next to any other item… So, when I saw the (website) and how the dresses are valued, it felt like the right place to list my dress. It has sentimental value, but you are not going to wear it again.’”

Topics: bride bridal wear Online shopping

Inside Dubai’s Perfume House, a museum of scents

Dubai Perfume House at the Shindagha Museum. (Supplied)
Updated 10 June 2019
Rym Tina Ghazal
Inside Dubai's Perfume House, a museum of scents

  • “Perfume is an important part of Khaleeji and Arab culture," says Shatha Al-Mulla
  • The Perfume House is located inside the former home of the late Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed Al-Maktoum
Updated 10 June 2019
Rym Tina Ghazal
DUBAI: When a Queen in ancient Arabia wanted to impress kings, she would send them precious aromatic gifts, such as myrrh and frankincense — known as the earliest ‘Arabian oil.’

The ancient incense caravan route brought great wealth to Arabia as it passed from Yemeni kingdoms via Tayma — known as one of the oldest settlements in the province of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia — to the rest of the world from the 3rd millennium BCE to the first century CE.

From Bilqis, the Queen of Sheba, to tribal leaders, the great volume of incense, perfumes and spices traded during the last millennium BCE helped make the Arabian Peninsula an hub for trade between East and West.

The recently opened Perfume House at the Shindagha Museum in Dubai offers visitors a chance to experience these ancient fragrant cargos through custom-made devices and go on an aromatic journey to learn about the traditional making of perfumes, scented oils and incense, while exploring ingredients including saffron, Dihn Al Oud, roses from Damascus and Taif, and today’s synthetic materials.

“Perfume is an important part of Khaleeji and Arab culture. Every home has its own collection of perfumes and incense,” said Shatha Al-Mulla, head of the research and studies unit at the Architectural Heritage Department of Dubai Municipality, one of three entities that are working on the master plan of the Shindagha Museum.

The Perfume House is located inside the former home of the late Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed Al-Maktoum, who was an avid collector of perfume. Many of the artifacts were part of her personal collection, including perfume applicators and a rare 28-kilogram piece of oud, a raw scent ingredient and one of the most expensive objects on display, which she donated to the museum. There is even an ode to perfume, written by the late Sheikha herself

“Her knowledge of the art of perfume and its history is now preserved here for all generations to learn from,” said Al-Mulla.

Each of the five main halls has a different theme. In the first, visitors learn about the natural ingredients in Emirati and Gulf perfumes. For instance, a ‘tolah’ of oud oil, the size of a traditional oud bottle (11.67 ml), requires a total of 11.6 kg of agarwood.

“One of the things you learn here is the amount of effort and time it takes to make a single small bottle of perfume,” said Al-Mulla. “It is truly an art of balance, of creativity, and patience.”

The second hall is dedicated to the culture of perfume, from poetry to different styles of application. In the third ‘social uses’ room, one discovers how fragrances are used on textiles and in everyday life, such as stuffing cotton mattresses with small amounts of musk or saffron, while Mashmoom (basil variety) was placed inside pillows for a gentle calming scent.

The fourth hall reveals the ancient trade routes, along with details of archeological discoveries that highlight perfume’s historic importance.

The last hall offers video displays explaining how certain traditional perfumes are made.

 “We each have a specific memory of different fragrances,” Al-Mulla concluded. “That’s why perfume remains a very personal ritual for each of us.”

THE LOWDOWN

WHERE: The Perfume House, Al-Shindagha Museum, Dubai

OPEN: Friday, 2.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; daily except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ADMISSION: Adults AED15; Children AED10; Free for under-fives

WEBSITE: alshindagha.dubaiculture.gov.ae

Topics: Dubai Perfume House Al Shindagha Museum Dubai perfume

