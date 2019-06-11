You are here

  • Home
  • Dialogue a must to resolve conflicts, head of Saudi-led interfaith dialogue center tells G20 forum
﻿

Dialogue a must to resolve conflicts, head of Saudi-led interfaith dialogue center tells G20 forum

KAICIID Secretary-General Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar speakinga the G20 Interfaith Forum in Tokyo on June 9, 2019. (Twitter)
Updated 11 June 2019
SPA
0

Dialogue a must to resolve conflicts, head of Saudi-led interfaith dialogue center tells G20 forum

  • Religion should be seen as ‘part of solution’, interfaith forum told
  • 84% of world’s population professes a religious faith or tradition, majority of whom are encouraged by their values to do good, says KAICIID chief
Updated 11 June 2019
SPA
0

TOKYO: The secretary-general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar, has stressed the importance of focusing on common values and ethics to resolve various issues in the world.

In his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the G20 Interfaith Forum in Tokyo on Saturday, he highlighted the importance of dialogue to resolve conflicts and ensure global peace.

The KAICIID chief expressed his pride in his organization’s contributions to and support of previous G20 Interfaith Forums held in Argentina and Germany.

He stressed the importance of the forum in bringing to light the vital work and contributions of religious communities, leaders and organizations, and stated the main goal of the forum was to bring religious insights to the attention of political leaders during the G20 Summit to be held on June 28–29 in Osaka.

Bin Muammar said in addition to wars, violence and climate change, the world is faced with new challenges that need to be addressed, such as technological revolution, digital currency, artificial intelligence and trade disputes.

We cannot achieve peaceful and cohesive societies without engaging religious communities in the dialogue about the problems.

Faisal bin Muammar, KAICIID secretary-general

He pointed out that 84 percent of the world’s population professes a religious faith or tradition, and that the vast majority of these people are encouraged by their values to do good. 

“The desire to achieve peace, equality and justice are common to all religions,”he said.

Bin Muammar said: “We must allow religion to be seen as a key part of the solution, and not, as is often the case, the cause of the problem. There can be no more excuse for blaming religion or religious leaders. 

“We need to encourage policymakers to embrace the tremendous force for good that the faith community, faith actors and faith-based organizations represent in our world.”

He also urged the UN, governments and the international community to include faith-based organizations in the decision-making process.

“We cannot achieve peaceful and cohesive societies without engaging religious communities in the dialogue about the problems and potential solutions,” he said.

KAICIID, he said, had established sustainable dialogue platforms to help combat hate speech and other forms of incitement to violence, and shaped policy on reconciliation and peace processes through interfaith dialogue in the Central African Republic, Nigeria, Myanmar and the Arab world.

He said KAICIID’s journey showed that when societies are faced with conflict, solutions lie in focusing on common values and ethics, to which religion paves the way.

The annual G20 Interfaith Forum in Tokyo was launched under the title “Working for Peace, People, and Planet: Challenges to the G20,” with the participation of three former prime ministers of the UK, Ireland and New Zealand, representatives of the UN, international organizations, academics, and a recorded message from Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church. As many as 2,000 participants attended the conference’s sessions to exchange experiences and prepare appropriate recommendations.

Topics: KAICIID G20 interfaith dialogue

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue
0
Saudi Arabia
UN praises Saudi-based interfaith center for promoting peace

Riyadh’s Masmak Museum proves big hit during Eid holidays

Updated 11 June 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Riyadh’s Masmak Museum proves big hit during Eid holidays

  • More than 7,000 visited the Masmak Museum during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays
  • •Many of the Kingdom’s most important historical artifacts are found in the museum
Updated 11 June 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Masmak’s Museum attracted more than 7,000 visitors during last week’s Eid Al-Fitr holidays, according to its officials.

Nasser Al-Oraifi, the museum’s director, had earlier invited people to visit the museum after Ramadan to learn more about the Kingdom’s history. 

Al-Oraifi said the museum’s preparations started early this year and that guides had been assigned to receive visitors as well as those who were attending celebrations at Riyadh’s Al-Hakam Palace.

The museum houses photographs, maps, models, displays, old weapons, heritage objects, and exhibition and audiovisual halls. It was open from 4 p.m. until midnight during Eid Al-Fitr and offered visitors a range of programs, events and activities.

It is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important historical sites and captures the feel of old Arabia and the struggle that led to the modern Saudi state. The museum emerged from a fort that was stormed by the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdul Aziz bin Saud, in 1902.

“Masmak” in Arabic means high, fortified, thick and huge — important qualities for a fort that witnessed King Abdul Aziz’s initiatives in consolidating the Kingdom. 

Masmak Fort is a tourist favorite and a must-visit destination in the Saudi capital. Many of the Kingdom’s most important historical artifacts are found here.

The fort has become virtually an official symbol of the rise of the Saudi nation, capturing the feel of old Arabia and the struggle that led to the modern Saudi state.

Visitors can find traditional dresses and crafts, a diwan with an open courtyard, functioning well, and a mosque as well as several other attractions.

Topics: Masmak Museum Riyadh EID HOLIDAYS

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Masmak: Majestic fort in Riyadh opens a door on Saudi Arabia’s past
0
Saudi Arabia
US envoy visits Riyadh’s Masmak Museum

Latest updates

Goal to be world’s top phone maker some time off: Huawei executive
0
Court agrees to listen to Led Zeppelin in ‘Stairway’ appeal
0
North Korean leader’s slain half-brother was a CIA informant — Wall Street Journal
0
California man declared guilty of killing family of 4 found in desert
0
In fluke experiment, espresso quells rare genetic disease
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.