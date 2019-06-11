Egypt asks UK to halt auction of Tutankhamun sculpture

‘Nafthah’ — an art exhibition on the history of oil in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Culture will organize an extraordinary art exhibition that looks at the cultural impact that oil has left on the history of Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled on June 8 until July 18, 2019 at the historic Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, the exhibition dubbed “Nafthah” showcases the first oil exploration agreement between the Kingdom and the United States in 1933. Fourteen artists are participating in the exhibition dubbed “Nafthah”.

This discovery oil in the Kingdom resulted in a social and economic transformation that made Khuzam Palace a gateway to development.

The Ministry of Culture aims to highlight the Kingdom’s modern past in an innovative and fresh creative approach, where artists express their own reflections on this great history and their vision of the positive and cultural impact it has left on Saudi society.