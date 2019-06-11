You are here

﻿

Egypt asks UK to halt auction of Tutankhamun sculpture

In this file photograph taken on March 21, 2019, a sculpture depicting Tutankhamun is displayed during the exhibition 'Tutankhamun,Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh' at La Villette in Paris. (AFP)
In this file photograph taken on March 21, 2019, statuettes are displayed during the exhibition 'Tutankhamun,Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh' at La Villette in Paris. (AFP)
In this file photograph taken on March 21, 2019, a statuette of Tutankhamun is displayed during the exhibition 'Tutankhamun,Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh' at La Villette in Paris. (AFP)
In this file photograph taken on March 21, 2019, a sculpture of ancient Egyptian deity Amun is displayed during the exhibition 'Tutankhamun,Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh' at La Villette in Paris. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2019
CAIRO: The Egyptian embassy in London requested that Britain prevent the planned sale by Christie’s of an ancient sculpture representing King Tutankhamun’s head and return it to Egypt, Cairo said.
“The Egyptian embassy in London requested the British foreign affairs ministry and the auction hall to stop the sale,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said.
Christie’s has announced that the brown quartzite head of the pharaoh — measuring 28.5 centimeters high and more than 3,000 years old — would take place on July 4.
It said it expected the sale, from the Resandro Collection — one of the world’s “most renowned private collections of Egyptian art” — to fetch more than four million pounds (4.5 million euros, $5.1 million).
The foreign ministry also requested the sale of all Egyptian items planned by Christie’s during auctions on July 3 and July 4 be stopped, stressing the importance of securing valid ownership certificates before the sale of these items.
The statement also said the antiquities ministry had requested the UN cultural agency UNESCO stop the sales.

Topics: King Tutankhamun Egypt UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site

‘Nafthah’ — an art exhibition on the history of oil in Saudi Arabia

Updated 07 June 2019
‘Nafthah’ — an art exhibition on the history of oil in Saudi Arabia

  • Fourteen artists are participating in the exhibition dubbed “Nafthah”
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Culture will organize an extraordinary art exhibition that looks at the cultural impact that oil has left on the history of Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled on June 8 until July 18, 2019 at the historic Khuzam Palace in Jeddah, the exhibition dubbed “Nafthah” showcases the first oil exploration agreement between the Kingdom and the United States in 1933. Fourteen artists are participating in the exhibition dubbed “Nafthah”.

This discovery oil in the Kingdom resulted in a social and economic transformation that made Khuzam Palace a gateway to development.

The Ministry of Culture aims to highlight the Kingdom’s modern past in an innovative and fresh creative approach, where artists express their own reflections on this great history and their vision of the positive and cultural impact it has left on Saudi society.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia art Culture and Entertainment

