You are here

  • Home
  • Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images
﻿

Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images

In this March 29, 2019, file photo, vehicles line up to enter the U.S. from Mexico at a border crossing in El Paso, Texas. (AP)
Updated 11 June 2019
AP
0

Customs says hack exposed traveler, license plate images

  • A congressional staffer whose office was notified by the agency said the breach affected fewer than 100,000 people
Updated 11 June 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: US Customs and Border Protection said Monday that photos of travelers and license plates collected at the nation’s borders have been exposed in a malicious cyberattack.
The federal agency did not name the subcontractor whose computer network was hacked, but the announcement followed news that a Tennessee-based company that bills itself as the sole provider of stationary license plate readers at US borders had been compromised.
The UK computer security website The Register, which said the hacker responsible alerted it to the breach in late May, identified the company as Perceptics.
A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
A congressional staffer whose office was notified by the agency said the breach affected fewer than 100,000 people. The staffer was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition that the staffer not be further identified.
CBP said none of the data had surfaced on the Internet or Dark Web. The Register said the hacker provided it with a list of files exfiltrated from the Perceptics corporate network and said a company spokesperson had confirmed the hack.
“Initial information indicates that the subcontractor violated mandatory security and privacy protocols outlined in their contract,” the agency said in a statement.
CBP said it learned of the data breach May 31. It said the subcontractor had transferred copies of the images to its company network in violation of government policies and without the agency’s authorization.
Perceptics, of Farragut, Tennessee, bills itself as the sole provider of license-plate readers “for passenger vehicle primary inspection lanes at all land border ports of entry in the United States, Canada and at the most critical lanes in Mexico.”
It says it has secured “thousands of border checkpoints” and says its products automate over 200 hundred million vehicle inspections annually.
Perceptic technology is also used in electronic toll collection and roadway monitoring.
Civil liberties groups including the ACLU and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have expressed alarm at the general lack of regulation of license plate-reading cameras and databases, saying the technology has great potential to be abused for surveillance and location-tracking.

Topics: Cyberattack Mexico

Related

0
Science & Technology
EU adopts powers to respond to cyberattacks
0
World
Iran blamed for major cyberattack on UK institutions

NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020

NASA commercial crew astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover run through a training session at a replica International Space Station (ISS) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

NASA to open International Space Station to tourists from 2020

  • Travelers will pay an estimated $58 million for a round-trip ticket. And accommodations will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long
Updated 08 June 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: NASA said Friday it will open up the International Space Station to business ventures including space tourism as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.
Price tag? Tens of millions of dollars for a round trip ticket and $35,000 a night.
“NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we’ve never done before,” NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in an announcement made at the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.
There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.
The missions will be for stays of up to 30 days. As many as a dozen private astronauts could visit the ISS per year, NASA said.
These travelers would be ferried to the orbiter exclusively by the two US companies currently developing transport vehicles for NASA: SpaceX, with its Crew Dragon capsule, and Boeing, which is building one called Starliner.
These companies would choose the clients — who will not have to be US citizens — and bill for the trip to the ISS, which will be the most expensive part of the adventure: around $58 million for a roundtrip ticket.
That is the average rate the companies will bill NASA for taking the space adventurers up to the ISS.
Neither Dragon nor Starliner are ready. Their transport capsules are supposed to be ready in late 2019 but the timetable depends on the results of a series of tests. So the private missions will have to wait until 2020 at the earliest.
The tourists will pay NASA for their use of the station, for food, water and use of the life support system.
That will run about $35,000 per night per astronaut, said DeWit.
That does not include Internet, which will cost $50 per gigabyte.

The space station does not belong to NASA. It was built along with Russia starting in 1998, and other countries participate in the mission and send up astronauts.
But the United States has paid for and controls most of the modules that make it up.
The new space tourists to the ISS will not be the first: US businessman Dennis Tito had that honor in 2001. He paid Russia around $20 million for the trip.
Others followed in his footsteps, the last being Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte in 2009.
Since 2011, Russian Soyuz rockets have been the only way to get to the space station. And they have transported only space agency astronauts, in addition to Russian cosmonauts.
There are usually three to six crew members on the ISS at any given time. Right now it is home to three Americans, two Russians and a Canadian.
Russia plans to resume tourist flights in late 2021.
The policy change announced Friday includes the opening of parts of the ISS to private sector companies for commercial and marketing activity.
This would include startups developing techiques for building materials in conditions of weightlessness.
Fiber optic cables, for example, are of extraordinary quality when manufactured in microgravity.
The idea is to develop the space economy in the hope of seeing the private sector take over the ISS, which the United States hopes to stop financing in the late 2020s.
“We want to be there as a tenant, not as the landlord,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in April.
The agency wants to free up funds for a return to the moon mission called Artemis in 2024 and for sending the first humans to Mars, perhaps in the 2030s.
But it remains unclear if commercial activity in earth orbit is profitable because it is still so expensive to get up there in the first place.
In the end, NASA appears to have changed its stance in order to meet its huge budget needs.
When Russia announced it was taking Tito to the space station, NASA was at first opposed to such a mission. And it ended up sending the Russians a bill for his stay on the ISS.

Topics: NASA

Related

0
World
Trump says NASA should stop talking about going back to the Moon
0
Science & Technology
NASA probe detects likely ‘marsquake’ — an interplanetary first

Latest updates

Lebanese businessman Nizar Zakka leaves Iran for Beirut after his release
0
Three militants, 9 children expelled to France from Turkey
0
Egypt demands Christie’s halt auction of King Tut statue
0
Iraqi Kurdistan names president’s cousin as their new PM
0
Indian court orders release of journalist held for Twitter post on Hindu leader
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.