Dubai Airports pledges to ban single-use plastic in environmental push

Dubai Airports has pledged to ban single-use plastics from outlets on its premises by January 2020. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Single-use plastic is set to be banned from retail outlets operating in Dubai International Airport from January 2020 as it continues in its efforts to slash the amount of plastic waste it produces.

The airport already recycles 43,000 tons of glass, paper, and other types of waste every year, according to a press statement released by Dubai Airports announcing its latest pledge to help save the environment.

In one day the pledge prevented 150,000 plastic straws from being used – that’s the equivalent of 30,000 meters of plastic.

Dubai Airports Executive Vice President, Eugene Barry said the company was working with retail and food companies operating in the airport to meet the pledge.

“At an airport that hosts some 90 million people per year, we believe we can make a tangible difference by eliminating single-use plastics in consumer spaces,” Barry said.

In the last six months Dubai Airports disposed of 16 tons of single-use plastic bottles and caps the statement added.

It is not the first time a UAE-based aviation company has taken environment friendly steps.

In April Etihad Airways marked Earth Day by operating its first long-haul flight without single-use plastic.

Dubai issues new financial center insolvency law after Abraaj collapse

Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
0

  • New procedures in line with global best practices introduced as a first for the region
  • The new Insolvency Law and Regulations will come into effect on Aug. 28, 2019
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum issued a new insolvency law on Tuesday for companies operating in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), the largest financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
The new law, due to come into effect in August, has been issued following the collapse of Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj, which had a DIFC-regulated entity Abraaj Capital.
The firm that had been the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest buyout fund unraveled after a row with some investors over the use of money in a $1 billion health care fund.
The new law introduces a “new debtor in possession bankruptcy regime” for debtors that have filed for bankruptcy but still hold assets, according to a statement on the Dubai’s ruler official website.
Abraaj, its founder Arif Naqvi and a former executive are being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on US charges that they defrauded investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said in April it was in touch with the SEC and had been investigating Abraaj Capital Ltd, an entity of the collapsed firm, over a range of matters but has not specified what they are.

