Russia to deliver S-400 missile defence system to Turkey in July: Kremlin

MOSCOW: Russia plans to deliver its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey in July, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey's S-400 deal with Moscow has angered the US, which has threatened to remove Ankara from its F-35 fighter jet programme unless Turkey pulls out of the deal.

"The agreements reached between Russia and Turkey are being fulfilled on time in the given context. There are no bilateral problems," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday. Asked if the missiles would be delivered in July, he said: "Yes, that's what we plan somehow."

Training by Turkish pilots on F-35 fighter jets was recently stopped at a US air base in Arizona, officials said on Monday.

The Trump administration has given Turkey a July deadline to make its decision over acquiring the S-400 missile system, as the US believes the purchase poses a threat to the Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, which Ankara also wants to buy.

Separately, credit ratings agency Fitch warned on Tuesday that any U.S. sanctions on Turkey would have a "significant impact" on sentiment around the Turkish lira, which has sold off since late March in part due to the spat with Washington over the missile defence system.

