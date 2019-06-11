You are here

  • Home
  • Russia to deliver S-400 missile defence system to Turkey in July: Kremlin
﻿

Russia to deliver S-400 missile defence system to Turkey in July: Kremlin

Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems ride through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow in 2017. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
0

Russia to deliver S-400 missile defence system to Turkey in July: Kremlin

  • NATO member Turkey's S-400 deal with Moscow has angered the US
  • US threaten to pull out of F-35 deal if Turkey does not stop Russia deal
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
0

MOSCOW: Russia plans to deliver its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey in July, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

NATO member Turkey's S-400 deal with Moscow has angered the US, which has threatened to remove Ankara from its F-35 fighter jet programme unless Turkey pulls out of the deal. 

"The agreements reached between Russia and Turkey are being fulfilled on time in the given context. There are no bilateral problems," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday. Asked if the missiles would be delivered in July, he said: "Yes, that's what we plan somehow."

Training by Turkish pilots on F-35 fighter jets was recently stopped at a US air base in Arizona, officials said on Monday. 

The Trump administration has given Turkey a July deadline to make its decision over acquiring the S-400 missile system, as the US believes the purchase poses a threat to the Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, which Ankara also wants to buy.

Separately, credit ratings agency Fitch warned on Tuesday that any U.S. sanctions on Turkey would have a "significant impact" on sentiment around the Turkish lira, which has sold off since late March in part due to the spat with Washington over the missile defence system. 

(With agencies)

Topics: Middle East Turkey Russia Russian S-400 missile

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan: Turkey not backtracking on S-400 deal with Russia
0
Middle-East
Turkey: No delays in delivery of S-400s from Russia

Israeli plan for East Jerusalem flayed

Updated 35 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
0

Israeli plan for East Jerusalem flayed

  • ICG calls on allies of both leaderships to press Israeli govt not to carry out these plans
  • The report concludes that these actions ‘would exacerbate the conflict in and over Jerusalem’
Updated 35 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab
0

AMMAN: The International Crisis Group (ICG) has called on Israel not to implement controversial parts of a $530 million, five-year plan to develop occupied East Jerusalem without any input from the Palestinian community.

In a 40-page report published on Tuesday, the ICG called on Israel not to separate Palestinian communities in parts of East Jerusalem from the city’s municipality, force schools there to adopt Israel’s curricula, and introduce a land registry. 

The report, titled “Reversing Israel’s Deepening Annexation of Occupied East Jerusalem,” concludes that these actions “would exacerbate the conflict in and over Jerusalem.”

Ofer Zalzberg, a senior analyst with the ICG and the report’s main author, told Arab News that despite settlement construction in East Jerusalem and severe impediments placed on natural growth in Palestinian neighborhoods, Israel has failed to establish a durable and substantial Jewish majority in that part of the city. 

Zalzberg said a former Israeli minister described the dilemma to him as follows: “East Jerusalem remains stuck in our throat: We can’t swallow it and we can’t spit it out.”

Khaled Abu Arafeh, a former Palestinian minister, said Israel is moving fast to Judaize East Jerusalem. 

“It’s very worrisome what’s happening. This large amount of money is being set aside to tackle Palestinian aspirations, especially in the educational field,” he told Arab News. 

Abu Arafeh said the report shows how Israeli authorities operate in East Jerusalem with impunity. 

“This is very dangerous, and requires more than ever (Palestinian) national unity and a position from the Arab and Islamic world,” he added. 

Khalil Assali, a member of the Waqf, which manages Al-Aqsa Mosque, said Israel has been targeting education in East Jerusalem for some time. 

“The Israelis have placed obstacles, closed schools and forced (Palestinian) students to attend Israeli municipal schools,” he told Arab News.

“We have at least 30,000 students whose names aren’t in any registry because they have no school seats.”

Khalil Tufakji, head of the map department at the Arab Studies Center, expressed opposition to the idea of a land registry for East Jerusalem. 

“There are many Palestinian land owners from East Jerusalem who are living abroad, and this idea is aimed at transferring their properties to the Israeli government by means of putting them in the hands of the custodian of absentee properties,” he told Arab News.

The ICG called on Palestinians, Israelis, and allies of both leaderships to press Israel’s government not to carry out these plans. 

“If it wants to reduce poverty and crime in East Jerusalem, Israel should allow Palestinians to establish civic leadership bodies in the city and end its ban on Palestinian Authority activities there,” the ICG wrote.

It urged outside powers “to allocate funds to help Palestinian Jerusalemites establish civic leadership bodies in East Jerusalem to operate both east and west of the separation barrier, in coordination with Israel.”

Topics: Israel Jerusalem East Jerusalem International Crisis Group Palestinian land Al-Aqsa Mosque Palestine

Related

0
Middle-East
Arabs seek recognition for Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital
Special 0
Middle-East
Why Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque matters for Muslims

Latest updates

Israeli plan for East Jerusalem flayed
0
Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital parts ways with CEO
0
US sanctions shut off Iranian oil feeding Assad’s ‘murderous regime’
0
Almost 3.5m people attend Eid events across Saudi Arabia
0
KSRelief takes part in Warsaw Humanitarian Exhibition
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.