BP boosts Saudi Arabia's, US oil reserves estimates

BP raised its estimates of Saudi Arabia's crude oil reserves at the end of last year by 12%. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
BP boosts Saudi Arabia’s, US oil reserves estimates

  • Saudi proved oil reserves were revised to 297.7 billion barrels
  • Increase due to Kingdom reporting separately oil, gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: BP raised its estimates of Saudi and US crude oil reserves at the end of last year by 12 percent and 22 percent, respectively, in its benchmark 2019 Statistical Review of World Energy.
Saudi proved oil reserves were revised to 297.7 billion barrels at the end of 2018 from 266.2 billion barrels in last year’s report.
The increase came after the Kingdom started reporting separately oil, gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves, BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale told reporters.
NGLs were previously included in gas reserves, Dale said, which as a result declined to 208.1 trillion cubic feet from 283.8 trillion cubic feet in 2017.

 

Oil reserves for the US, which became the world’s top producer in 2018, were upgraded to 61.2 billion barrels from 50 billion barrels at the end of 2017, according to the report.
Overall global reserves were little changed at 1,729.7 billion barrels, roughly the equivalent of 50 years of the world’s current demand.

FASTFACTS

Saudi oil reserves

Saudi Arabia's proved oil reserves were revised to 297.7 billion barrels at the end of 2018, BP said on Tuesday. The estimate is considerably higher than both its previous estimate and a certification by consultants DeGolyer and MacNaughton announced in January. The latter estimate put the Kingdom's proven oil reserves at the end of 2017 at about 268.5 billion barrels, including reserves in the Partitioned Zone jointly owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away

Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
Iraq says decision on Russian wheat imports could be months away

  • Local wheat production so far from this year’s harvest was 2.5 million tons
  • “We hope that our production is going up and this will affect what we do for the future,” an official said
Updated 11 June 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Iraq is still holding discussions over possible wheat imports with Russia and it could be months before any outcome is known, Iraq’s deputy trade minister said on Tuesday.
“Up until now we cannot say whether we will take or not — it depends on the results,” Haitham Jameel Ismail Al-Khshali said.
Al-Khshali said a technical group of Iraqi specialists was looking into the issue.
“It will take some time ... maybe a few months,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an International Grains Council conference in London.
Iraq, which sources its wheat from Australia, the United States and Canada, has specific requirements for its imports.
“We are open to all countries in the world,” Al-Khshali said.
“With Russia we are not finished yet — we cannot announce now something until all these talks are finished.”
Al-Khshali said local wheat production so far from this year’s harvest was 2.5 million tons, adding it potentially could reach 4 million or 5 million tons.
When asked about wheat imports this year, he said “until now we cannot say — it depends on our production.”
“We hope that our production is going up and this will affect what we do for the future,” he added.
Interfax quoted Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih as saying on Monday that Riyadh may allow deliveries of Russian wheat in July.
Al-Falih said the Saudi side had not yet finished testing Russian wheat, adding he hoped a decision would be reached in July.

