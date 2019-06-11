You are here

US sanctions Syrian businessman Samer Foz, entities for links to Assad

Sanctions were placed on Syrian businessman Samer Foz, a Syrian industrialist behind high-end developments - including the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus - for enriching Bashar Assad. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
US sanctions Syrian businessman Samer Foz, entities for links to Assad

  • US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Samer Foz for links to Assad
  • Treasury said also sanctioning entities that imported Iranian oil into Syria
Updated 11 June 2019
Arab News
WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Samer Foz, a Syrian industrialist behind high-end developments, including the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus, for allegedly enriching President Bashar Assad.

"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," Sigal Mandelker, the undersecretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in an announcement.

Sanctions were placed on Syrian businessman Foz and his family, who have close ties to Assad and who Washington said has made millions by developing properties on land seized from those who have fled the Syrian war.

The sanctions were being placed on Foz, his siblings Amer and Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz family from the coastal city of Latakia, the Treasury said.

Foz-owned ASM International General Trading and its affiliates throughout the Middle East were also included in the sanctions. ASM is involved in grain and sugar trade, and oil field operations.

"Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire have leveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generating enterprise," Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The Treasury Department said Foz had shipped into Syria oil from its ally Iran, despite unilateral US sanctions on all exports out of the Islamic republic.

In the notice, the Treasury Department also said that Foz had taken advantage of an order issued by Assad in 2012 to expel residents of poorer areas to make way for luxury construction.

"This tactic -- taking over property owned by Syrian citizens and handing the land to wealthy regime insiders to develop in exchange for revenue sharing -- has emerged as Assad's go-to strategy for high-end reconstruction in war-torn Syria," the Treasury Department said.

Under the sanctions, any of Foz's US assets will be frozen and any US transactions with him or his properties forbidden.

The US Treasury said it was also sanctioning Synergy SAL and BS Company, which have imported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian oil into Syria.

Meanwhile, the Four Seasons hotel has become a base for UN employees working in Syria, a point of controversy for Assad opponents who question where the money paid by international staff goes.


 

Algeria car tycoon associates probed for graft: prosecutor

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
Algeria car tycoon associates probed for graft: prosecutor

Updated 11 June 2019
AFP
ALGIERS: A prosecutor said Tuesday that 45 people including senior officials connected to Algerian automobile tycoon Mahieddine Tahkout are under investigation for corruption and money laundering.
Of 56 persons of interest in the case, 45 are under judicial investigation, the Algiers prosecutor said in a statement broadcast by state television.
The investigating judge had “decided to place 19 of the accused in provisional detention and to conditionally release seven” suspects, the statement said.
The 19 others under investigation remained free without restrictions, it added.
A lawyer for Tahkout told AFP on Monday that the tycoon had been placed in provisional detention on corruption allegations.
Tahkout is a close associate of longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to step down in April after weeks of mass protests.
Demonstrations have continued since the ailing president stepped down, as protesters demand that regime insiders also exit as a precursor to independent institutions being set up.
Thousands of students and teachers took to the streets of the capital on Tuesday, rejecting dialogue with interim President Abdelkader Bensalah.
Tahkout’s business group owns one of Algeria’s biggest automobile dealerships.
Among those accused alongside Tahkout are his son and two of his brothers, 38 civil servants and three employees of Tahkout’s businesses, according to the prosecutor.
The 45 under investigation are being probed for money laundering, concealing the illicit transfer of goods obtained through corruption, and squandering public money.
Among the remaining 11 persons of interest are a former prime minister, two former ministers and a current minister, the statement said, without giving names.
The positions occupied by the 11 at the time of the alleged events means they enjoy immunity, but their cases have been sent to the public prosecutor to decide on further action.
The justice ministry said Monday that Algeria’s upper house would vote on June 19 on whether to lift the parliamentary immunity of two Bouteflika-era ministers — Said Barkat and Djamel Ould Abbes.
Several prominent politicians and businessmen linked to Bouteflika have been detained or questioned in connection with corruption since the president was forced to step down after two decades in power.

